Justin Thomas denies giving Scottie Scheffler the credit of having an ‘aura’ ahead of the Ryder Cup

Justin Thomas recently shared his thoughts about his Ryder Cup teammate, Scottie Scheffler's 'aura' ahead of the Bethpage event. Thomas and Scheffler are among the U.S. team's playing 12, led by Keegan Bradley. The 45th edition of the Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place from September 26 to 28 at the Bethpage Black Golf Course in New York. Ahead of the tee off, Justin Thomas spoke about his teammates during the press conference. Thomas discussed Scottie Scheffler's position on the team, taking into account his overall accomplishments. When he was later asked whether the World No.1 had an 'aura,' Thomas denied him the credit, saying:&quot;It's a good question. I don't know. He doesn't to me, but I also feel like I know him well enough that even if he did, I wouldn't give him that credit and let that get to his head because he's competitive and can get chirpy enough.&quot; &quot;That's the last thing I need him knowing that if I did feel that way. I'm sure he does to some people, and rightfully so, right?&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJustin Thomas is set to make his fourth consecutive Ryder Cup appearance this week, whereas Scottie Scheffler is playing his third edition at Bethpage. The U.S. Ryder Cup team comprises Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley, Sam Burns, and Patrick Cantlay, besides Thomas and Scheffler.Justin Thomas is 'very happy' to have Scottie Scheffler on his team for a changeJustin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler during the 2023 Ryder Cup - Source: GettyJustin Thomas spoke about the value Scottie Scheffler adds to the U.S. Ryder Cup team during the pre-tournament press interview. However, he also shared how the players are seen as equals when it comes to the team event this week. Thomas shared:&quot;He's definitely one of 12 when it comes to the team. I think it is very cool and unique that everybody on our team is. It's not like Scottie gets more points for winning a match than I do or J.J. Spaun or Collin Morikawa or Xander, whatever it is. At the end of the day it's just all about going and winning your point.Thomas expressed his happiness about having Scheffler in the team, as he added:&quot;All of us are very happy that he's on our team this week so we don't have to try to figure out how to beat him in an individual tournament. It's nice that he's on our side. He's just viewed as one of the 12, and we're all one and the same I'd say.&quot;The U.S. team will look to win back the Ryder Cup this year with an advantage of playing on home soil. The team had won the tournament in 2021 at the Whistling Straits with a 19 - 9 margin against Europe.