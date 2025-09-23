  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Ryder Cup
  • Justin Thomas denies giving Scottie Scheffler the credit of having an ‘aura’ ahead of the Ryder Cup

Justin Thomas denies giving Scottie Scheffler the credit of having an ‘aura’ ahead of the Ryder Cup

By Anusha M
Modified Sep 23, 2025 21:32 GMT
Justin Thomas - Scottie Scheffler - Source - Getty
Justin Thomas - Scottie Scheffler - Source - Getty

Justin Thomas recently shared his thoughts about his Ryder Cup teammate, Scottie Scheffler's 'aura' ahead of the Bethpage event. Thomas and Scheffler are among the U.S. team's playing 12, led by Keegan Bradley. The 45th edition of the Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place from September 26 to 28 at the Bethpage Black Golf Course in New York.

Ad

Ahead of the tee off, Justin Thomas spoke about his teammates during the press conference. Thomas discussed Scottie Scheffler's position on the team, taking into account his overall accomplishments. When he was later asked whether the World No.1 had an 'aura,' Thomas denied him the credit, saying:

"It's a good question. I don't know. He doesn't to me, but I also feel like I know him well enough that even if he did, I wouldn't give him that credit and let that get to his head because he's competitive and can get chirpy enough."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"That's the last thing I need him knowing that if I did feel that way. I'm sure he does to some people, and rightfully so, right?" he added.
Ad

Justin Thomas is set to make his fourth consecutive Ryder Cup appearance this week, whereas Scottie Scheffler is playing his third edition at Bethpage. The U.S. Ryder Cup team comprises Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley, Sam Burns, and Patrick Cantlay, besides Thomas and Scheffler.

Justin Thomas is 'very happy' to have Scottie Scheffler on his team for a change

Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler during the 2023 Ryder Cup - Source: Getty
Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler during the 2023 Ryder Cup - Source: Getty

Justin Thomas spoke about the value Scottie Scheffler adds to the U.S. Ryder Cup team during the pre-tournament press interview. However, he also shared how the players are seen as equals when it comes to the team event this week. Thomas shared:

Ad
"He's definitely one of 12 when it comes to the team. I think it is very cool and unique that everybody on our team is. It's not like Scottie gets more points for winning a match than I do or J.J. Spaun or Collin Morikawa or Xander, whatever it is.
At the end of the day it's just all about going and winning your point.
Ad

Thomas expressed his happiness about having Scheffler in the team, as he added:

"All of us are very happy that he's on our team this week so we don't have to try to figure out how to beat him in an individual tournament. It's nice that he's on our side. He's just viewed as one of the 12, and we're all one and the same I'd say."

The U.S. team will look to win back the Ryder Cup this year with an advantage of playing on home soil. The team had won the tournament in 2021 at the Whistling Straits with a 19 - 9 margin against Europe.

About the author
Anusha M

Anusha M

Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.

As an established Sports Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. Though initially unfamiliar with golf, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.

She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.
This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!

Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.


Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is
A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anusha M
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications