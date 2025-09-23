Xander Schauffele makes his feelings known on Bryson DeChambeau's importance for team USA at Ryder Cup 2025

Thid week, Xander Schauffele is going to compete in his third Ryder Cup. The PGA Tour pro recently participated in a practice session at the biennial golf tournament venue in Farmingdale, New York.On Monday, the American Ryder Cup squad was at Bethpage Black. Apart from playing with his teammates, Schauffele shared his views regarding Bryson DeChambeau. While talking with the press, the two-time major champion revealed that he had a conversation with Team USA captain Keegan Bradley.Xander Schauffele claimed that having DeChambeau on their side could bring out a difference. He gave props to the golfer for being able to entertain the fans with his golfing style. While talking about DeChambeau, Schauffele said:&quot;I was telling Keegan... Bryson could be like the difference for us in a strange way from the standpoint of feeding into these fans, the style of golf he plays... like you look at me, I'll make a putt and you won't see like too much of a reaction...&quot;Xander Schauffele then pointed out how DeChambeau's approach to the game is entirely different. He further complimented the LIV golfer for being 'awesome' inside the team room. He said:&quot;Bryson's like, this is his arena... If he like views himself as like a gladiator golfer, this is as good as it gets... he's been awesome in the team room, and I'm excited to sort of see what he can do and hopefully get a lot of points up on the board...&quot;Take a look at the clip shared by Golf Digest on X (previously Twitter) about what Xander Schauffele said about DeChambeau:In the past, DeChambeau and Schauffele have been paired up for the Ryder Cup. Back in 2021, fans at Whistling Straits saw DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele playing together. On Saturday, the duo played in the afternoon fourball matches against the pair of Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood. The match ended with Schauffele and DeChambeau picking up a 3 &amp; 1 win, contributing to Team USA's six-point lead.When Bryson DeChambeau admitted that Xander Schauffele is 'well-deserving'Last year, DeChambeau was a contender for the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla. The LIV golfer was on the verge of engaging in a sudden-death playoff with Schauffele, but fell one stroke short. As Xander Schauffele lifted up the PGA Championship trophy, DeChambeau praised the former for playing well. He said (as quoted by The Guardian):&quot;I put as much effort as I possibly could into it and I knew that my B game would be enough. It’s just clearly somebody else played incredibly well.&quot;DeChambeau further revealed that he found Schauffele 'well-deserving' of the prestigious Wanamaker Trophy.&quot;Xander is well deserving of a major championship. I was emptying the tank...&quot;Last year at Valhalla Golf Club, Schauffele earned his second major. The golfer secured a 72-hole total of 21-under-par with a 65(-5) in the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship. Schauffele took home the winner's paycheck worth $3,330,000.