In pictures: Bryson DeChambeau gets ‘dialed’ at Bethpage Black ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup

This year, Bryson DeChambeau will be playing in the Ryder Cup for the third time in his professional career. Before the two-time US Open champ faces the Europeans, he was recently spotted at this year's biennial golf tournament venue.On Monday, the American squad was out for an official practice session at the Bethpage Black Course and they were led by DeChambeau. Around 8.30 am (local time), he teed off alongside Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, and Justin Thomas. DeChambeau first attempted to drive the 397-yard-long first hole. LIV Golf has shared some snaps from Bryson DeChambeau's crisp golf outing at Bethpage Black.The Instagram post by the Saudi PIF-backed golf league captured the golfer sporting his country's colours and putting on a cap with USA written on it. There are photos of his Ryder Cup-themed golf bag and some putting sessions on the course. Take a look at some moments of Bryson DeChambeau on Monday's practice session:&quot;Bryson getting dialed at Bethpage 🤩🇺🇸&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFrom September 26, the 12-man American squad will aim to avenge their loss at Marco Simone Golf Club. Bryson DeChambeau was not on the team in 2023. Till now, he has played in two consecutive Ryder Cup sessions (2018 and 2021). Back in 2018, the golfer had a lackluster debut at Le Golf National. He couldn't secure any points in three matches with an overall 0-3-0.However, in 2021, the golfer showcased a commendable performance at Whistling Straits. Bryson DeChambeau secured 2.5 points in three matches and ended the Ryder Cup with an overall 2-0-1 record. He won the Sunday Singles against Sergio Garcia 3 &amp; 2 to take his team to 14 points. Team USA won the Ryder Cup that year.Bryson DeChambeau to donate his Ryder Cup stipend, claims major media outletWay before Ryder Cup week arrived, Team USA came under fire after they were confirmed to get paid for playing in Bethpage Black this year. Shortly after Monday's practice session, Flushing It Golf claimed that the two-time major winner will be giving his Ryder Cup stipend away to charity. On September 23, 2025, the golf media outlet posted about DeChambeau on X (previously Twitter):&quot;Bryson DeChambeau has confirmed to Flushing It Golf that he will be donating his entire Ryder Cup payment to charity. Bryson is playing his first Ryder Cup match since going unbeaten in 2021 and he can’t wait to represent his country again 🇺🇸&quot;Keegan Bradley and each of his team USA members are set to receive $500,000 for playing in the Ryder Cup. Each golfer is supposed to donate $300,000 to a charity, and the remaining $200,000 stands for the Ryder Cup stipend. Apart from DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele has confirmed to give his share of $200,000 away for a heartwarming cause.