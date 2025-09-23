"Personal decision" - Keegan Bradley opens up about donating Ryder Cup stipend to charity

Keegan Bradley recently said that it was the personal decision of each of the US Ryder Cup squad members to do whatever they wanted to do with it. He said that while he was going to donate all of the money received, not everyone was comfortable sharing their plans with it.Bradley is in New York this week for the Ryder Cup 2025, which begins on Friday, September 26 at Bethpage Black. He will captain Team US and will be looking to take revenge for last time's defeat.On Monday, September 22 during the pre-event press conference, Keegan Bradley was asked the reason behind donating all of his money to charity. He was also asked if others were going to follow suit.&quot;Well, the PGA of America came to me, they wanted to bring the Ryder Cup into the present day,&quot; he said. &quot;The charity dollars hadn't changed since 1999 and they asked me to sort of shepherd their way into making it into 2025. I think for everyone it's a personal decision&quot;A lot of guys aren't comfortable sharing what they're going to do with their money, but we're going to donate. For us, the PGA of America, this happens after the Ryder Cup, so this is something that we'll worry about after. But ultimately, the PGA of America asked me to help out with this, and this is the best way we came up with to do it.When asked to explain the decision of donating his stipend to charity, he said he didn't donate to do publicity.&quot;These guys on our team are incredible people, and they do a lot of incredible things with charity dollars and with their foundations. A lot of them aren't comfortable sharing that sort of information, and I feel the same way,&quot; he added.&quot;I've thought about it every second,&quot; - Keegan Bradley gets candid about not picking himself in the US Ryder Cup squadDuring the presser Keegan Bradley also spoke about the shocking decision of not picking himself in the US Ryder Cup team.&quot;I've thought about it every second,&quot; he said. &quot;But I've also thought about how impossible it would be. Like I said earlier, I was picked to do this job as captain, and there's been certain things that I've done during the week or lead-up that if I was playing, I don't think I could have done at the level that I needed to do them at.&quot;Keegan Bradley added that he often thought about walking down the fairway and being in the group with Scottie Scheffler but he was here for a bigger cause which was to help his team get ready and play their best.Team US has won only twice at the Ryder Cup in the past seven editions with both wins coming at home. Last time Team Europe posted a 16.5-11.5 win against them after which they received huge criticism. This time, Bradley would look to change that and give something to cheer for local fans.