Justin Thomas drops a 5-word reaction to $440 M-worth Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 trailer

PGA Tour star Justin Thomas shared the trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 on his Instagram story on June 2nd, writing a perfect message. Adam Sandler's return as the legendary Happy Gilmore is one of the most popular comebacks of 2025.

Thomas, who makes a cameo in the upcoming Netflix sequel, shared his reaction shortly after the trailer's release at Netflix's Tudum 2025 event. The caption of his story reads:

"Can't wait for this one @netflix"

Justin Thomas's Instagram story

The film, directed by Kyle Newacheck and co-written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy, will premiere globally on July 25. Sandler (who boasts a net worth of $440 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth) is returning to that role nearly three decades later.

Since launching Happy Madison Productions in 1999, the comedian-turned-producer has built an empire pulling in upwards of $60 million annually. Sandler's Netflix deal has netted him more than $250 million since 2014, with his films crossing over 500 million streaming hours. In 2023 alone, the Uncut Gems actor made over $70 million.

Moreover, the returning cast of Happy Gilmore 2 features Christopher McDonald as shooter mcGavin and Julie Bowen as Virginia. The new faces include Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny, Ben Stiller, and Sandler's daughters, Sadie and Sunny. Justin Thomas appears alongside fellow PGA pros Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, as well as social media star Paige Spiranac. The '90s Happy Gilmore grossed over $41 million on a $12 million budget.

Meanwhile, Thomas last appeared at the 2025 Memorial Tournament.

Justin Thomas' overall performance at the Memorial Tournament

Justin Thomas hit a rough 8-over 80 on Thursday (May 29) for his first round at the Memorial tournament. He followed this with a composed three-under 69 in round 2. His first round included a triple bogey on the ninth and more dropped shots on the back nine, leaving him at +8. However, for his second round, he found early birdies on 3 and 5, overcame a double on 7 and surged on the back nine with birdies at 14, 15 and 18.

Thomas pieced together a composed third-round score at Muirfield Village on Saturday. He posted a one-under 71 at the 2025 Memorial Tournament. Thomas began his round with a par but stumbled early with a bogey on the second. However, he bounced back with a birdie on the par-5 fifth, which helped him claw back to even par. He hit another birdie on the seventh, which balanced his momentum before a bogey on the eighth brought him back to level.

On the back nine, Thomas strung together a series of pars before capitalizing on the par-4 14th with a birdie. He closed the round with four straight pars to cap a back nine of 35. After which, at four-over-par total, Thomas sat tied for 26th on the leaderboard.

In the final round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament, Justin Thomas carded a 1-over 73. He started steadily with an even-par 36, highlighted by a birdie on the 9th. In the back nine, he hit a bogey on the 17th, closing with a 37. Despite a strong third-round performance, Justin Thomas finished tied for 31st.

