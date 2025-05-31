How did Justin Thomas perform in Round 3 of the Memorial Tournament 2025?

Justin Thomas carded a steady one-under 71 in the third round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, maintaining his position with a composed performance across all 18 holes on Saturday, May 31.

He began the front nine with a par on the opening hole before giving a shot back with a bogey on the par-4 second. He followed that with another par on the third, then settled into rhythm with a string of solid play.

Thomas made par on the fourth and birdied the par-5 fifth to return to even par for the day. He added another birdie on par-5 seventh but bottled that with a bogey on the following hole.

On the back nine, Thomas continued his consistent form. He opened with a par at the 10th and made another on the par-5 11th. He held steady through the next stretch, picking up a birdie on the par-4 14th after a series of pars. That birdie moved him to one under for the day.

The former World No. 1 maintained one-under par with more controlled golf through the closing holes, carding pars on 15, 16, 17, and 18. His inward nine of 35 gave him a total of 71 for the round. However, due to his poor eight-over par in Round 1, Thomas finished his Saturday's play with a total score of four-over par and T26 position in the live leaderboard.

How did Justin Thomas perform in the first two rounds at the Memorial Tournament?

After a rough start in the opening round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament, Justin Thomas responded with a composed and efficient second round to keep himself in contention heading into the weekend at Muirfield Village.

In Thursday’s first round, Justin Thomas struggled to find momentum. He began steadily enough, making pars on the first three holes before a bogey on the par-3 fourth pushed him to one over. A par at the fifth followed, but a bogey on the par-3 eighth and a triple bogey on the ninth sent him out in 41 strokes, five over par.

The back nine in Round 1 didn’t bring much relief. He opened with a par at 10 but carded a bogey at 11, a double bogey at 12, and a bogey on the 14th. Though he steadied slightly with a birdie on 15 and pars through 18, the damage had been done. Thomas posted an 80 (+8) to open his campaign.

Friday brought a much-needed bounce back for the 32-year-old American. Starting again on the front nine, he quickly settled into form in Round 2. Birdies on holes 3 and 5 helped erase early mistakes, while a double bogey on the seventh and night momentarily halted his progress.

On the back nine, Justin Thomas was sharp, making birdies on 14, 15, and 18 while avoiding any bogeys. His 33 on the inward half secured a three-under 69, a strong recovery that brought him to +3 overall and kept his tournament hopes alive before Saturday's Round 3.

