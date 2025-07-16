Justin Thomas dubs the Open Championship as one of his ‘favorites’ as he shares excitement to tee off at Portrush

Justin Thomas is in the field for the 2025 Open Championship, marking his ninth appearance at golf’s oldest Major. The 32-year-old heads into Royal Portrush in strong form, currently sitting fourth in the FedEx Cup standings. He snapped a nearly three-year winless streak with a victory at the RBC Heritage in April and has added two runner-up finishes in his last nine PGA Tour starts.

Ad

Justin Thomas has been practicing all week at the Royal Portrush. A few hours ahead of the Open Championship’s commencement, he shared a series of pictures from the golf course.

In the caption, he shared his excitement to play the final Major and said:

“Last major of the year @theopen. @royalportrushgolfclub is one of my favorites in the world, such a great test. Looking forward to getting started tomorrow!”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Though his recent record in Majors has been inconsistent, missing the cut in seven of his last 11, Thomas has made the cut in 14 of 16 PGA Tour events this season. He’s also returning to a venue where he posted a T-11 finish back in 2019. This year, he's been especially sharp on the greens, leading the Tour in both birdie average and putting average.

Justin Thomas makes a major change ahead of the Open Championship

In the lead-up to the 2025 Open Championship, Justin Thomas has drawn attention for an unconventional preparation strategy, as revealed by fellow PGA Tour professional Michael Kim. Known for his detailed and insightful updates on social media, Kim has been providing followers with a behind-the-scenes look at conditions and player routines during the week at Royal Portrush.

Ad

During a practice round on the front nine with Thomas, Kim noticed a notable detail in the former World No. 1’s equipment setup. Rather than carrying a traditional driver in his bag, Thomas was instead relying solely on a mini driver. This decision, while unorthodox for a Major championship known for its demanding layout and varying weather, highlights a calculated adjustment that could play a role in course management or shot shaping off the tee.

Ad

Kim shared the observation with his followers on X, writing:

“Not sure how committed JT is to his current plan but he didn’t have a driver in his bag today. Just the mini driver which he hits plenty far.”

Expand Tweet

While it remains to be seen whether Justin Thomas will stick with this setup for the tournament rounds, the move suggests a potential shift in strategy as he aims to navigate Royal Portrush in pursuit of another Major title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More