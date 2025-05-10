Justin Thomas gives a three-word review for ‘Philly cheesesteak’ after co-star shared hilarious picture of him feasting

Justin Thomas shared his review of the Philly cheesesteak following the second round of the 2025 Truist Championship. The American golfer joined the stellar field this week on the PGA Tour.

Ad

In the first round of the tournament, held on May 8, Keith Mitchell carded a career low of 61 and later gave a treat to Justin Thomas of the Angelo's Pizzeria South Philly Pizza. He posted a hilarious picture of the two-time Major winner on his Instagram account after the first round.

After the second round of the Truist Championship held on May 9, Justin Thomas was asked about the Philly cheesesteak in the post-round press conference. In response, he gave a three-word review saying (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

Trending

"It was great."

The reporter further asked him, comparing it to the local delicacies of the PGA Tour season. In response, Thomas said:

"It's not even -- it's such a different world of its own, and even if it wasn't, I wouldn't say that. It's great, but there's a reason it's called a Philly cheesesteak, I guess."

Justin Thomas carded a fabulous round of 67 on Friday and jumped 21 spots on the leaderboard. He settled in a tie for fourth place in the tournament after two rounds, while Mitchell still maintained his lead in the game.

Ad

Justin Thomas reflects on the difficulty at the Truist Championship

This week Truist Championship is taking place at Philly Cricket Club, and during the second round press conference of the tournament, Justin Thomas was asked about the condition of the venue.

He talked about the difficulty he faced during the game, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"It's just the ball didn't go anywhere when it's like this. A hole like 10 is a good example. We're flipping sand wedges, gap wedges in yesterday, and I hit a drive as good as I could and hit a pretty good 6-iron in today.

Ad

"It's unfortunate, again, with the softness, the course can't really show its teeth too much. But weather like this definitely makes the play a little bit more -- it's harder to make birdies. You can get up-and-down because it's still pretty soft, but it's harder to make birdies," he added.

Thomas started the second round on the tenth hole and made pars in the first five holes, followed by a birdie on the 15th. He added a bogey on the 18th and then four birdies and a bogey on the back for 3-under. He settled with a total of 7-under, just five strokes behind the leader.

Thomas carded 66 in the opening round of the PGA Tour event, followed by 67 in the second round. Shane Lowry settled in second place, followed by Sepp Straka. Truist Championship is a four-day event and is scheduled to have its final on Sunday, May 11.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More