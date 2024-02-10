Justin Thomas hopes to watch Travis Kelce and Co. take on San Francisco 49ers at Superbowl LVIII as WM Phoenix Open champion

Justin Thomas is hopeful to watch Travis Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, take on the San Francisco 49ers at Superbowl LVIII. The NFL game is scheduled for Sunday, February 11, on the same day on which this week's WM Phoenix Open is slated to have its finale.

However, the conclusion of the golf tournament is in doubt, considering the continuous suspension of its rounds in the last two days. Due to inclement weather, the Phoenix Open's second round, which was originally set for Friday, February 9, had to be postponed until Saturday.

Following Friday's match, Justin Thomas shared optimism about watching the NFL match on Sunday while talking to the reporters. The 30-year-old is hoping to watch the Superbowl as the winner of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.

Speaking to the media, Thomas said (via PGA Tour):

"I very much hope that I somehow can watch the SuperBowl, but I also hope I'm holding a trophy."

However, the inclement weather led to the possibility of a Monday finish of the WM Phoenix Open. The second round was supposed to resume on Saturday morning but it was again suspended due to the unplayable condition of the golf course.

Justin Thomas' odds to win the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Justin Thomas is one of the experts' favorites to win the 2024 WM Phoenix Open with odds of +1000, as per CBS Sports. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is the favorite this week. He has odds of +500.

Here are the odds for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open (as per CBS Sports):

Scottie Scheffler +500

Justin Thomas +1000

Max Homa +1600

Sam Burns +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Sungjae Im +3000

Min Woo Lee +3300

Tom Kim +3500

Cameron Young +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

J.T. Poston +3500

Wyndham Clark +4000

Sahith Theegala +4500

Byeong Hun An +4500

Hideki Matsuyama +5000

Eric Cole +5000

Adam Scott +5500

Rickie Fowler +6000

Adam Hadwin +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Justin Thomas got off to a smooth start at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. He had completed 36 holes and settled for a tie in sixth place. He finished just four strokes behind Friday's round leaders, Adrian Meronk and Nick Taylor.

Thomas shot two rounds of 69 and 65 and settled in a tie with Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young and Ryan Fox. However, only 48 golfers had completed 36 holes; the rest would complete their remaining holes on Saturday.

Golfers resumed with the second-round game at 7:34 a.m. MT on February 10; however, the tournament was again suspended at 7:52 a.m. MT. The second round is yet to be completed.

Justin Thomas played the first round of 69 with two bogeys and four birdies, while he made seven birdies and a bogey in the second round.