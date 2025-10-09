  • home icon
 Justin Thomas issues warning about potential Xander Schauffele trash talk at the Skin Games

By Suchita Chakraborty
Published Oct 09, 2025 16:24 GMT
Syndication: The Courier-Journal - Source: Imagn
Justin Thomas and Keegan Bradley - Source: Imagn

Justin Thomas warned about Xander Schauffele's potential trash talk at the Skins Game. The Skins Game is returning after 17 years, as it was last played in 2008. It will be played on Friday following the Thanksgiving ceremony. The four Ryder Cup stars who will be featured at the Skins Game are Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Keegan Bradley.

The trash talk has been a part of the Skins game, and before the main game, Thomas joined Sirius XM PGA Tour radio and predicted that Schauffele would bring the most chatter and trash talk to the event. He said:

“It's a very great group. I think, you know, Keegan definitely has that side to him when he's in a comfortable and familiar setting like that, being with guys that he knows, plays with it a decent bit, so I think that will be great. Tommy's one of those guys where even playing them Sunday in singles I wanted to dislike them but him…they're the best.
"Xander, he'll be talking. He may talk to himself or he might be talking when no one is listening but he will definitely, probably bring most volume of chatter and trash-talking. So, I think it's a great unique group in that sense because we'll probably feed off each other well, you know.”
The Skins Game would take place at Panther National. It was last held in 2008, when K.J. Choi won the event. Before the Game, Justin Thomas was also part of the American Ryder Cup team in the 2025 edition and played a significant role in the singles by winning the Sunday match against Tommy Fleetwood.

Justin Thomas supports Keegan Bradley not picking himself for US Ryder Cup team

Before the Ryder Cup, there were rumors of Keegan Bradley being the playing captain for the US Ryder Cup team. However, when the time came to select his six captain's picks, Bradley did what was best for the team. He decided to execute his captaincy properly and didn't opt to play in the US Ryder Cup team.

Following his decision, Justin Thomas was one of the players who showed support. He said, via the Golfing Gazette:

“Keegan said it perfectly. It is going to be said so many times between now and the end of the Ryder Cup that Keegan did and will continue to do whatever is best for the team and that’s what he did…Every captain is so great in different ways but for the communication and how transparent Keegan has been, I mean I don’t want to speak for everybody, but I would say this isn’t something we have experienced before.”

Bradley played on the 2012 and 2014 Ryder Cup US teams. In 2025, he won one event, the Travelers Championship.

Quick Links

