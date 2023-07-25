Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth plan Elland Road visit as Rickie Fowler pulls out of Leeds United ownership deal

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are set to visit Elland Road stadium after buying shares of the company owning Leeds United. The PGA Tour stars bought into the investment group 49ers Enterprises which controls the stake of Andrea Radrizzani in the English football club. Following their investment, the two American golfers are set to visit the club to get a close-up view.

Thomas and Spieth spent a huge sum buying stake in the English club as the San Francisco 49ers’ ownership group completed their takeover of it. The shake-up in the club’s ownership was done after their relegation from the Premier League last season. Now, the golfers are set to pay a visit to the club they partly own.

Meanwhile, Rickie Fowler, who was also due to join them, won’t be making the trip to Leeds as he backed out of the investment last minute. Despite Fowler cashing out, Thomas and Jordan Spieth have decided to move forward with the deal. Speaking about the ambitious sports investment, Spieth said, via APNews:

“We thought it would be a cool opportunity. It’s a big city, historic club, great venue in Elland Road, and once we looked into it, we realized it could be really exciting.”

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF : Jordan Spieth confirms that he and Justin Thomas have become minority investors in Leeds United who were recently relegated. Rickie Fowler decided to not move forward after being initially linked



pic.twitter.com/ALqHHfkqjC #NEW : Jordan Spieth confirms that he and Justin Thomas have become minority investors in Leeds United who were recently relegated. Rickie Fowler decided to not move forward after being initially linked

Rickie Fowler pulls out of Leeds United ownership deal

As Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth become minority owners in the English club, Rickie Fowler announced his decision to pull out instead. The PGA Tour star revealed that he decided against it after his financial team “didn't necessarily advise for it.” He further added that the deal is closed and he won’t be considering it in the near future as well.

Speaking about his decision to not join his friends in the investment deal, Rickie Fowler said, via the Mirror:

"My financial team just didn't necessarily advise for it, so we decided to not go forward with it. But I hope they play well and kind of get things turned around because I know JT and Jordan would be very happy with that… Hopefully it all works out with JT and Jordan being involved.”

It is pertinent to note that Fowler even had an episode around the same at The Open Championship last week. The golfer was taken a step back after a fan heckled him at Royal Liverpool by calling him a ‘coward’ for pulling out of the deal. In response, Fowler slammed the heckler and said that the fan should “put up his own money" instead.