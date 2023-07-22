Rickie Fowler states his team “didn’t advise” to partake in $209,000,000 Leeds United takeover with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

While Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are becoming minority owners in the English soccer club Leeds United, Rickie Fowler has decided to pull out instead.

Fowler had to explain why he did not choose to partake in the ownership after a fan heckled him for the same at the 2023 Open Championship.

Fowler was called a 'coward' by one of the golf fans in the stands over his decision. The Leeds club was recently relegated from the English Premier League at the end of the 2022-23 season. This was one of the reasons why Fowler chose not to commit to minority ownership in the club.

Front Office Sports @FOS



Jordan Spieth is one of the athletes taking a minority stake in Leeds.



He says Rickie Fowler chose not to move forward with ownership after the club was relegated.



pic.twitter.com/IGi8KLL2eM “The 49ers beat my Cowboys every year, so if you can't beat 'em, join 'em.”Jordan Spieth is one of the athletes taking a minority stake in Leeds.He says Rickie Fowler chose not to move forward with ownership after the club was relegated.

Speaking about his reasons for not joining, Rickie Fowler said (via the Mirror):

"My financial team just didn't necessarily advise for it, so we decided to not go forward with it. But I hope they play well and kind of get things turned around because I know JT and Jordan would be very happy with that."

When asked further about whether he might consider doing a deal in the future, Fowler's answer was a no. He wished Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith the best of luck but made it clear that he will not be taking part in this deal in any capacity.

"No, no, that's already all done. Hopefully it all works out with JT and Jordan being involved," Fowler said.

Rickie Fowler backs out but Jordan Speith and Justin Thomas follow through with Leeds deal

Despite Rickie Fowler cashing out, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth have decided to go ahead with the deal. While the relegation deal was not ideal for them, they believe that the 49ers Enterprise will be able to push through for a successful outcome. The San Francisco 49ers purchased 14% of Leeds for the first time in 2018, and have increased it to 44% over time.

Speaking via APNews, Spieth said:

“We thought it would be a cool opportunity. It’s a big city, historic club, great venue in Elland Road, and once we looked into it we realized it could be really exciting.”

Rickie Fowler, on the other hand, responded to his heckler by saying:

"That’s a first. Maybe he should put up his own money.”