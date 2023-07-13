"It's done" - Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas confirm minority ownership in Leeds United Football Club alongside the 49ers 

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are considered one of the top best friends duo in the golf fraternity. They proved their bond again after becoming minority owners of the Leeds United Football Club.

49ers Enterprises had taken over from Andrea Radrizzaniti to become a majority owner of the Premier League team. Spieth and Thomas are the investors in the organization and have acquired minority shares too.

Spieth, in an interview before the Scottish Open, told Sky Sports that he and Justin Thomas held some shares at the 49ers organization, saying:

"It's done. Myself and Justin are involved in a very, very minority stake but within the bigger 49ers organisation that somehow figure out a way to beat my [Dallas] Cowboys every single year anyway, so if you can't beat 'em, join 'em."

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at THE PLAYERS Championship (via Getty Images)

"Man, this could be really exciting" - Jordan Spieth shared his and Justin Thomas' excitement of having a Premiere League team

Jordan Spieth shared other technicalities about the Leeds United deal. He added that the 49ers Group was interested in buying the team first. He said:

"Relegation wasn't ideal but then we got involved with the 49ers Group, who were purchasing a larger share to own Leeds United and then do the stuff they do everywhere else they've touched and thought it would be a really cool opportunity."

Thereafter, when Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas were asked about the deal, they were totally into it. Spieth said:

"It's a big city, a historic club, a great venue, Elland Road, and then once you start to look into it, it was, 'Man, this could be really exciting'. Then with relegation, they were able to renegotiate and then we got to decide if we wanted to do it or not, and it was never really a decision, we wanted to do it, it just ended up being possibly a better deal as long as they can get promoted here soon."

Jordan Spieth added that he had been watching the Premier League for the past few years and was really happy to get involved with a team in it. He added.

"We're just watching but I'm really excited to have a team I'm emotionally invested in. I've watched Premier League soccer for the last few years pretty intently. It'll be Championship soccer now and then hopefully Premier League very soon."

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will next be seen at the Scottish Open. The upcoming tournament commences on July 13 and will end on July 16.

World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler and World no. 3 Rory McIlroy will also be part of the upcoming tournament at The Renaissance Club. Jon Rahm is set to miss the event.

Poll : 0 votes