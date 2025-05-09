Justin Thomas likes post about Adam Scott admitting he 'copies' 1 thing from John Daly's game

Justin Thomas recently liked the PGA Tour's Instagram post where Adam Scott revealed he has been drawing inspiration from John Daly’s swing to refine his technique at the 2025 Truist Championship. The Australian golfer credited Daly’s unique swing from the '90s as a major influence on his current form.

In a post-round interview, Scott explained that he's been watching YouTube videos of Daly from the '90s to help tighten up his own technique.

"I'm thinking of John Daly for that, because like, back in the day, he used to whip that club in off the ball. I've been kind of letting it drift out a little bit. And so, if I think of John Daly, I've watched some YouTube stuff of him from like 95', which is just, or even early 90s, just amazing swinging. Just so good, the way he moved at it," Scott said.

Scott admitted that while he might not perfectly replicate Daly’s inside takeaway, the feeling helps him shape his own motion.

"When I see that online of him just whipping it inside, I kind of try and copy that. I don't think I actually do take it inside, but it feels like it. So, at the moment, I'm going with the John Daly takeaway," he added.

As of May 2025, Scott ranks 101st in total strokes gained on the PGA Tour, suggesting that his swing tweaks may be part of a broader effort to regain form. Justin Thomas and Adam Scott are currently competing in the Truist Championship 2025, where the former is tied for fifth place and the latter for 44th after the second round.

How did Justin Thomas and Adam Scott perform in Round 1 of the Truist Championship 2025?

Round 1 of the 2025 Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club concluded without delays, but weather concerns forced the PGA Tour to modify Friday’s Round 2 tee times. Players teed off in threesomes from both the 1st and 10th tees between 8:00 and 10:01 a.m. ET to avoid expected afternoon thunderstorms.

Justin Thomas, coming off a win at the RBC Heritage, opened the tournament with a solid 4-under 66. He birdied holes 2, 5, 7, and 9 on the front nine. Despite a bogey on the par-3 14th, Justin Thomas recovered with a birdie on 15 to keep his round on track.

Adam Scott, meanwhile, posted a 2-under 68 in his opening round. He started with a bogey on the first hole but bounced back quickly with birdies on the 2nd and 3rd. He added another birdie on the 5th to shoot 33 on the front nine. On the back, Scott birdied the 14th and 18th but dropped shots on the 16th and 17th, finishing the round with 68, 2-under par.

