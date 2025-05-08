  • home icon
  • PGA Tour makes major adjustment to the 2025 Truist Championship due to weather concerns

By Sonali Verma
Modified May 08, 2025 20:15 GMT
PGA: Truist Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn
The PGA Tour has announced a significant change to the second-round schedule at the 2025 Truist Championship due to expected inclement weather in the Philadelphia area.

On Friday, all groups will tee off between 8:00 a.m. and 10:01 a.m. ET in threesomes off both the 1st and 10th tees. The adjusted schedule aims to get all players off early in hopes of completing the round before potential weather disruptions later in the day.

Mike Gorse, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, said (via Inquirer.com),

“It looks pretty wet. Although we could sneak in a break in the morning.”

According to AccuWeather, conditions at the Philadelphia Cricket Club in Flourtown are expected to feature periods of sun and clouds with a thunderstorm likely in the late afternoon. The probability of precipitation stands at 55%, with a 33% chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall is estimated at 2.3 mm, with around one hour of rainfall expected.

Additional forecast details:

  • High/Low: 28°C / 14°C
  • Wind: WSW at 7 km/h (gusts up to 19 km/h)
  • Cloud cover: 67%
  • UV Index: 8 (Very High)
  • AccuLumen Brightness Index™: 5 (Medium)

Tournament organizers will continue monitoring the forecast and provide updates if further changes are required.

Sonali Verma

