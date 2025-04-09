Justin Thomas makes major caddie announcement ahead of the Masters 2025:

Justin Thomas has announced that his regular caddie, Matt 'Rev' Minister, got injured right ahead of the Masters 2025. He also revealed that Max Homa’s former caddie, Joe Greiner, will be on his bag for the first major of the season.

Thomas is a 15-time winner on the PGA Tour, including two major championships. This week, he’s competing in the Masters 2025, marking his tenth appearance at Augusta National.

On Tuesday, April 8, Justin Thomas shared the caddie update on Instagram.

"Unfortunately, my caddie Rev hurt his back this week and isn't able to be on the bag with me this week at Augusta," he wrote. Rev is resting up so he gets better soon. I'm very lucky Joe Greiner is a great friend and able to help me out last minute," he added.

Justin Thomas gives major caddie update ahead of the Masters 2025 (image via instagram@justinthomas34)

Interestingly, Thomas had hired Minister just a week before last year’s Masters after splitting with another veteran bagman, Jim 'Bones' Mackay.

For the uninitiated, Joe Greiner parted ways with his childhood friend Max Homa just last week. Their partnership lasted over six seasons, and all six of Homa's PGA Tour wins came with Greiner on the bag.

The two-time major champion is still chasing his first win since the 2022 PGA Championship. However, he's shown solid form this season and has made the cut in all eight starts. He has recorded four top-10 finishes, including two runner-ups.

Can Justin Thomas win the Masters 2025? Odds explored

Justin Thomas has a decent record at the Masters, having made seven cuts in nine starts. He has posted six top-25 finishes, including two top 10s, with a solo fourth being his best result. However, he's had a tough run recently, with both of his missed cuts coming in the past two seasons.

According to the latest odds, Thomas is +2200 to win his first-ever green jacket and is expected to contend for a top-10 finish. Scottie Scheffler remains the favorite to win back-to-back titles, with Rory McIlroy as the second favorite.

Here's a look at the latest odds for the Masters 2025:

Scottie Scheffler: +400

Rory McIlroy: +650

Jon Rahm: +1400

Collin Morikawa: +1600

Ludvig Åberg: +1800

Xander Schauffele: +1800

Bryson DeChambeau: +2000

Justin Thomas: +2200

Joaquin Niemann: +2800

Hideki Matsuyama: +2800

Brooks Koepka: +3000

Jordan Spieth: +3300

Tommy Fleetwood: +3500

Shane Lowry: +3500

Viktor Hovland: +3500

Patrick Cantlay: +3500

Tyrrell Hatton: +4000

Robert MacIntyre: +5500

Russell Henley: +5500

Min Woo Lee: +5500

Will Zalatoris: +5500

