Justin Thomas makes major caddie announcement ahead of the Masters 2025:

Justin Thomas has announced that his regular caddie, Matt 'Rev' Minister, got injured right ahead of the Masters 2025. He also revealed that Max Homa’s former caddie, Joe Greiner, will be on his bag for the first major of the season.
Thomas is a 15-time winner on the PGA Tour, including two major championships. This week, he’s competing in the Masters 2025, marking his tenth appearance at Augusta National.
On Tuesday, April 8, Justin Thomas shared the caddie update on Instagram.
"Unfortunately, my caddie Rev hurt his back this week and isn't able to be on the bag with me this week at Augusta," he wrote. Rev is resting up so he gets better soon. I'm very lucky Joe Greiner is a great friend and able to help me out last minute," he added.
Interestingly, Thomas had hired Minister just a week before last year’s Masters after splitting with another veteran bagman, Jim 'Bones' Mackay.
For the uninitiated, Joe Greiner parted ways with his childhood friend Max Homa just last week. Their partnership lasted over six seasons, and all six of Homa's PGA Tour wins came with Greiner on the bag.
The two-time major champion is still chasing his first win since the 2022 PGA Championship. However, he's shown solid form this season and has made the cut in all eight starts. He has recorded four top-10 finishes, including two runner-ups.
Can Justin Thomas win the Masters 2025? Odds explored
Justin Thomas has a decent record at the Masters, having made seven cuts in nine starts. He has posted six top-25 finishes, including two top 10s, with a solo fourth being his best result. However, he's had a tough run recently, with both of his missed cuts coming in the past two seasons.
According to the latest odds, Thomas is +2200 to win his first-ever green jacket and is expected to contend for a top-10 finish. Scottie Scheffler remains the favorite to win back-to-back titles, with Rory McIlroy as the second favorite.
Here's a look at the latest odds for the Masters 2025:
- Scottie Scheffler: +400
- Rory McIlroy: +650
- Jon Rahm: +1400
- Collin Morikawa: +1600
- Ludvig Åberg: +1800
- Xander Schauffele: +1800
- Bryson DeChambeau: +2000
- Justin Thomas: +2200
- Joaquin Niemann: +2800
- Hideki Matsuyama: +2800
- Brooks Koepka: +3000
- Jordan Spieth: +3300
- Tommy Fleetwood: +3500
- Shane Lowry: +3500
- Viktor Hovland: +3500
- Patrick Cantlay: +3500
- Tyrrell Hatton: +4000
- Robert MacIntyre: +5500
- Russell Henley: +5500
- Min Woo Lee: +5500
- Will Zalatoris: +5500