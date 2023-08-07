Justin Thomas melts hearts despite failing to qualify for FedEx Cup playoffs with his remarkable gesture toward a young volunteer 

Justin Thomas missed out on the FedEx Cup playoffs by just one spot after ranking T12 in the Wyndham Championship. The American golfer desperately needed a hole on the 72nd to qualify. However, things didn't turn out that way and the 30-year-old immediately hit the ground in disbelief.

Regardless of his emotional situation, Thomas still found a way to meet with a certain volunteer who was working extremely hard the entire day. Additionally, the young volunteer was also a fan of Thomas' and waited to meet with him.

The PGA Tour winner accepted his loss with grace and class and immediately met the volunteer while also signing his glove as a token of appreciation. The volunteer helped his grandmother during the entire event, and Thomas certainly made his day by signing his glove.

The 30-year-old also thanked the young volunteer for his service with a bright smile on his face. This year wasn't kind to Thomas, and he ended up having a disappointing season. However, he has time on his side, and the talented golfer will surely come out stronger next year.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



Moments after @JustinThomas34 nearly holed out @WyndhamChamp in an effort to make the Some things are bigger than golfMoments after @JustinThomas34 nearly holed out @WyndhamChamp in an effort to make the #FedExCup Playoffs, he signed a glove for this young volunteer Lucas who spent 18 holes helping Grandma Thomas today. pic.twitter.com/YjBWFDSZC0

Justin Thomas missed out on the playoffs after an intense battle

A single chip for a birdie was all it took for Justin Thomas to make the FedEx Cup playoffs. However, extreme pressure can get the better of anyone, and that was certainly the case for the young American golfer.

Thomas tried extremely hard to make the top 70 of the FedEx Cup rankings. The golfer played additional events that he usually skips while also changing his putters and mental approach. He had almost made it during the final round of the Wyndham Championship but one shot decided his fate for the season.

The shot made by Thomas hit the flagstick instead of going in the hole for a birdie. He quickly fell to the ground in utter disbelief while all the spectators stood in complete surprise.

Nonetheless, Justin Thomas took the loss in stride and smiled as he left the course. With the Ryder Cup just around the corner, his attention is now focused somewhere else.