Justin Thomas reacts to golf broadcaster’s ‘shocking’ comment on his game

Justin Thomas narrowly missed the win at the 2025 Truist Championship on May 12, extending his PGA Tour winless drought. He finished tied for second at TPC Potomac. While most eyes were on Sepp Straka, an on-air comment from CBS golf anchor Jim Nantz during the final round stirred the pot.

On the par-3 15th hole, when Thomas was just one shot off the lead, he misread a 7-foot birdie putt. It could have tied him with Straka, as Nantz called it a shocking miss. When Thomas was asked about that comment in his post-round interview, he acknowledged his mistake.

Thomas spoke about his mistake, with measured perspective, via ASAP Sports:

"Yeah, it was a bad putt. It was -- yeah, it wasn't one that I obviously thought I would miss or planned on missing, but I'm choosing to focus on all the other ones I made today than that one."

That putt turned out costly. Straka hit a birdie on the same hole and went on to close the final round of 68, finishing at 16-under. Thomas joined Shane Lowry in second after carding a 68 on Sunday and finishing at 14-under. In TPC Potomac, Thomas carded rounds of 66, 67, 67, and 68. After a runner-up finish at the Truist Championship, Justin Thomas wrapped up a memorable week in Philadelphia.

Justin Thomas soaks in the Philadelphia buzz after a Truist runner-up finish

Justin Thomas used the moment to reflect upon the week's experience at the Philadelphia cricket club. It was Thomas' third finish of the season and marked his sixth top-10 finish in 11 PGA Tour starts this year.

In a post-round interview, Thomas spoke highly of the venue and the crowd support throughout the week.

"It was great. It was a lot of fun," he said. "The fans were obviously very into it. It was cool. Man, I don't know if you could characterize this as full blown Northeast, but it's enough for me.

"I just wish we played more tournaments up here. The golf courses are great. You get an energy in the crowd and just feels -- you know, you have a lot of buzz. I would love to see us play up in the Northeast more often," he added.

The Philadelphia cricket club hosted the event for the first time since being added to the PGA Tour rotation. Away from the green, Thomas shared a series of photos from the event on Instagram. He also penned a heartfelt Mother's Day message in the same post.

"Loved being in the mix again," he wrote. "Philly cricket club was such a fun track at Philadelphia Cricket Club. Plenty to build on for next week at the PGA Championship."

Moving forward, Justin Thomas is now eying the 2025 PGA Championship, set to begin on May 15 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

