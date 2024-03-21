Justin Thomas recalls Taylor Moore’s winning performance at the Valspar Championship 2023 - “He kind of reminded me a little of Sam Burns”

Justin Thomas is set to tee off at this week's Valspar Championship, scheduled to start on Thursday, March 21. Ahead of the tournament's commencement, Thomas opened up about last year's edition when Taylor Moore emerged victorious at the PGA Tour event.

Recently, during a pre-tournament press conference for the Valspar Championship 2024, Thomas recalled Moore's impressive win last year. He mentioned that Moore's performance reminded him of Sam Burns and praised the winner's work with golf coach Josh Gregory, noting that it had undoubtedly improved his game.

Thomas expressed being "extremely impressed" with Moore, particularly highlighting the latter's putting skills reminiscent of Burns.

Speaking of Taylor Moore, Justin Thomas said:

"I played with him here last year. I'm pretty sure he worked with Josh Gregory, maybe or still does I don't know. But I told Josh, I was like, dude, he was good. I was extremely impressed. I hadn't played with him, but some guys just make their ball make a little different sound when they hit it, and the flight and control, and he was definitely one of those guys."

"And he kind of reminded me a little of Sam Burns of putting where It was kind of efficient and quick and just would get up there and once he kind of figured out what he wanted to do. And he looked very confident in what he was doing and just so happened to win. So made me feel good about how I felt," he added. (12:37-13:31)

Golfers will tee off for the first round of the Valspar Championship 2024 at 7:35 a.m. ET. Matt NeSmith and Ben Griffin will take the first shot of the day on the first tee hole, while Luke Donald, Sam Stevens, and Christiaan Benzuidenhout will tee off on the tenth hole at 7:40 a.m. ET.

Justin Thomas will pair up with Sam Burns and Sungjae Im to start their game on the tenth hole at 8:13 a.m. ET.

A quick recap of Taylor Moore's performance at Valspar Championship 2023

Moore was highly impressed with his game at the Valspar Championship 2023. He did not have a good start to the tournament last year. He shot 71 in the opening round with two birdies and a double bogey, settling for an even-par score.

In the event's second round, Moore teed it up on the 10th hole and shot a birdie on the 12th hole, followed by a bogey on the next hole. He shot another birdie on the 14th hole. He shot four birdies and one bogey on the back nine to score 4-under 67.

He got a smooth start in the third round with a birdie on the first hole. Moore shot three birdies and just one bogey in the third round, scoring 2-under 69.

The American golfer was fabulous in the final round, scoring two birdies and one bogey on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine to score 4-under 67, registering a one-stroke victory over Adam Schenk. It was his first PGA Tour win since turning pro in 2016.