Why was Valspar Championship field range expanded from 144 to 154 players? Technicality explored

The Valspar Championship field was expanded from 144 to as many as 154 players in 2024. The PGA Tour event is scheduled to take place from March 21 to 24 at the Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.

The field initially had a size of 144 players but was extended to 154 players because the Tour wants to increase the playing time of players who have recently earned exemptions to compete on the PGA Tour in 2024.

The larger field will give players an extra opportunity to secure their Tour card by earning a good finish at the event. The Valspar Championship field was increased to 155 players. However, Garrick Higgo withdrew from the competition ahead of the start, leaving the field with 154 players.

The first round of the Valspar Championship will start at 7:35 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 21, with Matt NeSmith and Ben Griffin taking the day's first shot on the first tee hole. Luke Donald, Christiaan Benzuidenhout and Sam Stevens will tee off on the tenth hole at 7:40 a.m. ET for the first round.

Valspar Championship field

Here is the field of the Valspar Championship 2024:

Matt NeSmith

Ben Griffin

Tyler Duncan

S.H. Kim

Scott Gutschewski

Jhonattan Vegas

Kevin Yu

Harry Hall

Davis Riley

Nick Hardy

Webb Simpson

Stewart Cink

Daniel Berger

Francesco Molinari

Seamus Power

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Camilo Villegas

Adam Svensson

Patrick Rodgers

Michael Kim

Joseph Bramlett

Callum Tarren

Kevin Tway

Aaron Baddeley

Hayden Buckley

Ben Martin

Roger Sloan

Vince Whaley

Nicholas Lindheim

Chris Gotterup

Raul Pereda

Jimmy Stanger

Pierceson Coody

Norman Xiong

David S. Bradshaw

Greg Koch

Aaron Rai

Thomas Detry

Ryan Fox

Joel Dahmen

Taylor Pendrith

Greyson Sigg

Peter Malnati

Doug Ghim

Min Woo Lee

Brian Harman

Taylor Moore

Xander Schauffele

Nick Taylor

Keegan Bradley

Jordan Spieth

Brice Garnett

Akshay Bhatia

Billy Horschel

J.B. Holmes

Adam Hadwin

Zach Johnson

Maverick McNealy

David Lipsky

Carson Young

Troy Merritt

Dylan Wu

Ben Taylor

Ryo Hisatsune

Erik Barnes

Ryan McCormick

Alexander Bjork

Mac Meissner

Blaine Hale Jr.

Harrison Endycott

Alejandro Tosti

Joe Highsmith

Hayden Springer

Kevin Dougherty

Kevin Aylwin

Luke Donald

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Sam Stevens

Bronson Burgoon

Robby Shelton

Justin Suh

Bud Cauley

Sam Ryder

Eric Cole

Sam Burns

Justin Thomas

Sungjae Im

Sepp Straka

Tony Finau

Cameron Young

Brendon Todd

Gary Woodland

Adam Schenk

Nico Echavarria

Mackenzie Hughes

Cameron Champ

Keith Mitchell

Zac Blair

Davis Thompson

Alex Smalley

Matti Schmid

Ben Kohles

Rafael Campos

Max Greyserman

Ricky Castillo

Victor Perez

Chan Kim

Jorge Campillo

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Rico Hoey

Fred Biondi

Trace Crowe

Tom Whitney

Evan Harmeling

Chesson Hadley

Josh Teater

Tyson Alexander

Austin Cook

Beau Hossler

Justin Lower

Richy Werenski

Kevin Streelman

Carl Yuan

Matt Wallace

Chez Reavie

Kevin Kisner

Lee Hodges

Chad Ramey

Ryan Brehm

Lucas Glover

K.H. Lee

Aaron Wise

Matt Kuchar

Brandt Snedeker

Andrew Putnam

Charley Hoffman

Taylor Montgomery

Andrew Novak

Ryan Palmer

Ryan Moore

Sami Valimaki

David Skinns

Jacob Bridgeman

Wilson Furr

Robert MacIntyre

Chandler Phillips

Kevin Roy

Thorbjorn Oleson

Ben Silverman

Patrick Fishburn

Parl Barjon

Parker Coody

Nick Gabrelcik