Justin Thomas records career-worst putting performance in Round 3 of Valspar Championship 2024

Justin Thomas struggled with his game during the third round of the 2024 Valspar Championship. Reportedly, he displayed the worst putting of his career at the ongoing PGA Tour event.

According to golf data analyst Rick Gehman, Thomas lost 7.034 strokes putting on Saturday, March 23, during the third round of the Valspar Championship.

The golf analyst shared the news of Justin Thomas's tough outing on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"Justin Thomas lost 7.034 strokes putting today, by far the worst putting round of his career. 38 total putts. 22'10" of putts made. He made a 2'9" putt on the first hole and didn't make anything longer than that for the rest of the day."

Justin Thomas had a promising start at the Valspar Championship on Thursday, March 21. He opened the tournament with a first-round score 68, recording four birdies and just one bogey.

Moving into the second round, Thomas began with consecutive birdies on the first two holes but followed up with a bogey on the third. Despite this setback, he managed four birdies, a bogey on the front nine, and two birdies along with a double bogey and a bogey on the back nine, finishing with a score of 2-under 69.

However, Thomas encountered difficulties during the third round of the event. Although he started with a birdie, he quickly faltered with consecutive bogeys on the following two holes.

Thomas faced difficulties throughout the round, including a double bogey on the seventh hole and two additional bogeys on the eighth and ninth. On the back nine, he carded three more bogeys, ultimately finishing with a disappointing score of 8-over 79 for the round.

Thomas slipped down 60 positions on the leaderboard, settling into a tie for 66th place after Saturday's round.

When will Justin Thomas tee off on Sunday at the Valspar Championship 2024?

The final round of the Valspar Championship 2024 will take place on Sunday, March 24, at the Copperhead Course in Florida.

Justin Thomas will tee off on the first hole at 8:07 a.m. ET with Alejandra Tosti. Golfers will tee off for the final round at 7:35 a.m. ET with Bronson Burgoon taking the first shot of the day.

