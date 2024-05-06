Justin Thomas reveals scouting Valhalla ahead of PGA Championship, Tiger Woods to follow

Former PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas is excited to compete in the upcoming Major at the Valhalla Golf Course. Ahead of the tournament, he scouted the golf course.

The 2024 PGA Championship is just around the corner, scheduled to start on May 16 at the Valhalla Golf Course. Justin Thomas, who did not compete at last week's The CJ Cup Byron Nelson event, spent time scouting at the Valhalla Golf Course.

The American golfer shared glimpses of the venue on his Instagram account. He posted three pictures of the beautiful golf course, accompanied by a caption expressing his excitement to compete at the event.

"Can’t believe in just 2 short weeks I get to play a @pgachampionship in my home state! Enjoyed checking out @valhallagolf today for the first time in a while. Course is looking great. Can’t wait to get going next week @wellsfargogolf then back to the Bluegrass state!" Thomas wrote.

It is pertinent to note that Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship twice in his career. His first Major win was recorded in 2017 at the PGA Championship when he defeated Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen and Patrick Reed by two strokes. In 2022, he again won the PGA Championship by defeating Will Zalatoris in a playoff. He is gearing up to clinch the trophy of the Major for the third time.

However, Justin Thomas is not alone in scouting at the Valhalla Golf Course. A report by Twlegion on its X (formerly Twitter) account stated that legendary golfer Tiger Woods would scout the golf course on Monday, May 6. Woods is set to compete at the 2024 PGA Championship later this month.

He has previously competed at the 2024 Masters, and ahead of the tournament, he practised at the Augusta National Golf Course along with his best friend, Justin Thomas, as reported by Twlegion on X.

However, despite their practice rounds, both Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas struggled with their game at the Masters. While Thomas failed to cut the Major, Woods settled for the 60th position on the leaderboard with a score of +16.

Justin Thomas set to play at 2024 Wells Fargo Championship

Before the 2024 PGA Championship, Justin Thomas will tee off at this week's Wells Fargo Championship. The PGA Tour event is all set to take place from May 9 to 12 at the Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club. As it's a Signature event, the tournament boasts a stunning purse of $20 million.

Justin Thomas last played at the RBC Heritage, where he finished in T5 position. He started the season with a T3 finish at The American Express, followed by his T6 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event.

Having played in nine tournaments this season, Thomas has three top-10 finishes. However, he also failed to make the cut in three events.

Thomas has been in decent form so far and has a chance to win the PGA Championship for the third time in his career in 2024.