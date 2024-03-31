Tiger Woods practices at Augusta National Golf Club ahead of the Masters: Report

Tiger Woods has ramped up his practice as the Masters Tournament approaches. According to reports, the veteran golfer's plane was seen practicing at the Augusta National Golf Club ahead of this year's tournament.

The Masters 2024 is scheduled to take place from April 11 to 14, marking Woods' 26th appearance at Augusta National. On Saturday morning, ESPN reported that his plane was set to touch down in Augusta. Later, Bob Harig also stated that the ace golfer was practicing at the iconic golf course alongside Justin Thomas and ANGC chief Fred Ridley.

"As @TWlegion noted earlier, Tiger is at Augusta National today in advance of the Masters. Word is he is playing with (or did) club chairman Fred Ridley and . . . Justin Thomas," Harig wrote.

Expand Tweet

Woods has been one of the most celebrated golfers at the Masters Tournament and has had many iconic moments at Augusta. Currently, he holds the record for most consecutive cuts at the tournament. He is currently on an active streak of 23 cuts and has a chance to get past Gary Player and Fred Couples this year.

The 48-year-old golfer was last seen playing at the Genesis Invitational, where he was forced to withdraw after suffering from the flu on the second day. As a result, he could play just 24 holes at Riviera before he was taken to the hospital.

Last year, Woods pulled out of the event ahead of the final day due to injury issues. He underwent subtalar fusion surgery a couple of weeks later and remained out of action for the rest of the season. He made his return at the Hero World Challenge, where he played all four days and walked limp-free for the first time since the 2021 car accident. He also played at the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie Woods.

This time, fans will be eager to see the fitter Tiger Woods perform like his former self. However, regardless of the outcome, it will be a celebration for fans to see their favorite golfer back in action on his favorite golf course.

How has Tiger Woods done at the Masters in the past?

The 15-time major champion has won the Masters five times in his career and is the second-winningest player at the tournament, behind only Jack Nicklaus, who has won the Green Jacket six times in his career.

Overall, Tiger Woods has made 25 appearances at Augusta National and has missed the cut only once, back in 1996. He has achieved 14 top tens and has two runner-up finishes, in addition to his five wins.

Here's a look at Tiger Woods' results at the Masters over the years:

1995: T41

1996: CUT

1997: 1

1998: T8

1999: T18

2000: 5

2001: 1

2002: 1

2003: T15

2004: T22

2005: P1

2006: T3

2007: T2

2008: 2

2009: T6

2010: T4

2011: T4

2012: T40

2013: T4

2015: T17

2018: T32

2019: 1

2021: T38

2022: 47

2023: W/D