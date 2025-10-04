Justin Thomas sends out a heartfelt message after spending time with ‘up and coming’ golfers

Justin Thomas took a moment to reflect on some special experiences from last month. Although he struggled at the Procore Championship in Napa Valley, finishing 69, three over par, Thomas found time to engage with young talent and give back to the game.On Saturday, October 4, the sixteen-time PGA Tour winner shared a carousel of five photos from a round with junior golfers. He wrote:“Looking back at earlier in September when I was lucky enough to get to hang out and put on a clinic for local junior golfers ahead of the Procore Championship @silveradoresort. Great day with some up and coming talent and my partners @troon .” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJustin Thomas hosted a private clinic for Silverado Resort members, sharing tips on swing mechanics and the mental game needed to compete at the top level. He demonstrated practice routines, answered questions, and hit shots that impressed everyone present.For the young golfers and members, the session was more than instruction and gave them a chance to play alongside one of golf’s top players. For Thomas, it was an opportunity to give back and connect with emerging talent.Justin Thomas, who is skipping this week’s Sanderson Farms Championship, recently represented Team USA at the Ryder Cup. He finished 2–2–0 as Europe edged out a 15–13 victory.Justin Thomas reflects on Ryder Cup 2025 defeat at homeJustin Thomas shared a heartfelt note after Team USA suffered a home loss at the Ryder Cup 2025. On Monday, September 29, he posted a few photos and expressed gratitude for being part of the event while congratulating the European team for their performance.&quot;Played to the whistle we did. Still in awe at what this team did yesterday and how much fun we had doing it. So grateful to be a part of another Ryder Cup. Hats off to the Ryder Cup Europe and how well they played all week, they earned it. Until next time @rydercupusa,&quot; Thomas wrote.The defeat marked Team USA’s first home loss since 2012 and only its sixth in the last eight editions. For Thomas, it was his sixth individual defeat in Ryder Cup play. Since making his debut in 2018 at Le Golf National, he has played four editions, recording nine wins, two ties, and contributing to a single team victory across seventeen matches.At Bethpage Black, Justin Thomas had a mixed week. He and Bryson DeChambeau lost their opening foursome to Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton 4 &amp; 3. In the first fourball, Thomas paired with Cameron Young to beat Ludvig Aberg and Rasmus Hojgaard 6 &amp; 5. However, the same duo lost the following fourball 2 down to Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy. Thomas finished strong in the singles, narrowly defeating Tommy Fleetwood 1 up, ending the event with a 2—2—0 record.His overall Ryder Cup record now stands as:2025 Bethpage Black: 2—2—02023 Marco Simone: 1—2—12021 Whistling Straits: 2—1—12018 Le Golf National: 4—1—0