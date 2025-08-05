Justin Thomas shares the highlight from his two-week break ahead of the FedEx Cup in his latest post

By Lathika Krishna
Published Aug 05, 2025 01:38 GMT
RBC Heritage 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty
Justin Thomas, RBC Heritage (Image via Getty)

Justin Thomas is all set to take on the FedEx Cup Playoffs' first event of the year - the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He recently shared an insight into his preparations for the highly anticipated tournament.

In a recent post on Instagram, the 32-year-old shared some updates on his life following the conclusion of the 2025 Open Championship two weeks ago. Having placed tied for 34th place, Justin Thomas took a trip to Portugal with his wife, Jillian, to rest and recover.

After soaking up the sun on Portugal's gorgeous beaches, he spent some time at the iconic Troubadour Golf Club, where he integrated his practice schedule with spending some time with his dog Frank and his daughter Molly Grace Thomas.

Justin Thomas then highlighted a stop in Louisville during his two-week break from competing. The PGA Tour sensation hosted his own tournament there, sanctioned by the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA).

Attached with a series of images from his trips, here's a look at what Thomas had to say about his break (via Instagram @justinthomas34):

"Life the last 2 weeks. Portugal for some R&R post Open Championship. —>Troubadour- practicing, Molly and Frank time —>Louisville for my @ajgagolf (special congrats to Graham Christopher and Elin Wang on their #justinthomasjr victories!) and grand opening of Panther Park- an all accessible children’s park in Hurstbourne. Some great time off, but ready to get the playoffs started. @fedexchamp starts it up this week let’s get it!"
Here's a look at pictures from Justin Thomas' "great time off" (via Instagram @justinthomas34):

Heading into the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Justin Thomas sits in the 5th place in the FedEx Cup rankings. As the 2017 FedEx Cup champion, he seeks to battle it out over three events to bring the trophy home with his 8-month-old daughter, Molly, by his side.

How did Justin Thomas do during the last FedEx St. Jude Championship?

The FedEx St. Jude Championship was played from August 15 to 18 last year at the TPC Southwind course. Justin Thomas opened up the tournament with a 3-under-par 67 score.

However, the next two days saw him post an even par 70 and one over par 71 score to drop down the leaderboard. Determined to fight his way back up, he fired up another 3 under par 67 round to end the week with a total 5 under par score.

The 16-time PGA Tour winner tied for 30th place with Alex Noren and Russell Henley. Hideki Matsuyama won the tournament by posting two consecutive rounds of 6 under par 64 to capture the title with a total 72-hole score of 17 under par.

About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
