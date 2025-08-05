Justin Thomas shares the highlight from his two-week break ahead of the FedEx Cup in his latest post

Justin Thomas is all set to take on the FedEx Cup Playoffs' first event of the year - the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He recently shared an insight into his preparations for the highly anticipated tournament.In a recent post on Instagram, the 32-year-old shared some updates on his life following the conclusion of the 2025 Open Championship two weeks ago. Having placed tied for 34th place, Justin Thomas took a trip to Portugal with his wife, Jillian, to rest and recover.After soaking up the sun on Portugal's gorgeous beaches, he spent some time at the iconic Troubadour Golf Club, where he integrated his practice schedule with spending some time with his dog Frank and his daughter Molly Grace Thomas.Justin Thomas then highlighted a stop in Louisville during his two-week break from competing. The PGA Tour sensation hosted his own tournament there, sanctioned by the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA).Attached with a series of images from his trips, here's a look at what Thomas had to say about his break (via Instagram @justinthomas34):&quot;Life the last 2 weeks. Portugal for some R&amp;R post Open Championship. —&gt;Troubadour- practicing, Molly and Frank time —&gt;Louisville for my @ajgagolf (special congrats to Graham Christopher and Elin Wang on their #justinthomasjr victories!) and grand opening of Panther Park- an all accessible children’s park in Hurstbourne. Some great time off, but ready to get the playoffs started. @fedexchamp starts it up this week let’s get it!&quot;Here's a look at pictures from Justin Thomas' &quot;great time off&quot; (via Instagram @justinthomas34): View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHeading into the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Justin Thomas sits in the 5th place in the FedEx Cup rankings. As the 2017 FedEx Cup champion, he seeks to battle it out over three events to bring the trophy home with his 8-month-old daughter, Molly, by his side.How did Justin Thomas do during the last FedEx St. Jude Championship?The FedEx St. Jude Championship was played from August 15 to 18 last year at the TPC Southwind course. Justin Thomas opened up the tournament with a 3-under-par 67 score.However, the next two days saw him post an even par 70 and one over par 71 score to drop down the leaderboard. Determined to fight his way back up, he fired up another 3 under par 67 round to end the week with a total 5 under par score.The 16-time PGA Tour winner tied for 30th place with Alex Noren and Russell Henley. Hideki Matsuyama won the tournament by posting two consecutive rounds of 6 under par 64 to capture the title with a total 72-hole score of 17 under par.