Justin Thomas shares playful banter with Charlie Woods - "He's still a little punk kid and I like to give him a hard time"

Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods' close relationship is no secret to anyone in the golf world. It's no wonder Thomas gives Charlie Woods the treatment classically assigned to an older brother.

Justin Thomas is at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club to participate in the PNC Championship starting this Saturday, December 16. Thomas was interviewed by the media covering the event and, among other things, was asked his opinion about Charlie Woods.

Thomas cheekily replied (via PGA Tour on X):

"He's still a little punk kid and I like to give him a hard time." 😆

Justin Thomas spoke about Charlie Woods' love for golf and his relationship with the Woods (via PGA Tour news service):

"I think he started about right here [he points to a height with his hand] and he probably hits it farther than I do now. It's really cool because, you know, Charlie is starting to really... I mean, he's always loved and been obsessed with the game, but he's starting to kind of develop those skills, and it's impressive."

"I mean, he can do some great stuff with the ball, but, you know, he's still, what, 14, so, he's still a little punk kid and I like to give him a hard time, but I know that we'll have a great time with those two," Thomas added.

Charlie Woods has impressed the golf world during the PNC Championship previews. Fans have also noticed that his mannerisms and skills have come to resemble those of his father Tiger Woods.

Thomas is at the PNC Championship teaming up with his father Mike. Team Thomas will be teeing off in the same group as Team Woods this Saturday at 8:22 am ET from hole 1.

Justin Thomas and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship

Charlie Woods is appearing in his fourth PNC Championship, teaming up with his father. This is the event that made him known to the general public as a player, but it has also been a stage to share jokes with his friend Justin Thomas.

Several of them are well remembered. In a long putt practice during the 2020 edition, Charlie Woods was seen teasing Justin Thomas and gesturing for him to "show him the money" after hitting a successful shot.

Also famous is the moment Charlie Woods left a note for Thomas in the bunker on the 13th hole. The note read "DRAW HOLE" alluding to the shot Thomas should have been looking for to get his ball on the green.

Thomas always took these jokes with great humor, perhaps slightly surprised that a teenager just starting out in golf would mock a double Major champion like him in such a way.

Thomas has participated in three editions of the PNC Championship, always teaming up with his father. In his three appearances, Thomas has had excellent results: a victory, a second place, and a third place.