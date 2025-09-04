Justin Thomas takes a ‘much needed time off’ after the 2025 Tour Championship disappointment 

After a disappointing finish at the 2025 Tour Championship, Justin Thomas is currently on a short break from competition and is now preparing to return, first for Team USA at the Ryder Cup and then at the Procore Championship.At East Lake, Thomas carded rounds of 64, 69, 69, and 65 to close at 13-under, securing a tie for seventh alongside Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns. On Thursday, Justin Thomas shared a few videos of himself practicing golf. In the caption, he said:&quot;Some much needed time off after Tour Champ and back into it, getting ready for @procorechampionship and @therydercup. Any time I take a week or more off, I always start back up with fundamentals and video to check positions and things not getting too far off.&quot;He added:&quot;Short game just trying to get feels and contact/spin dialed in as quickly as possible, hitting different shots. A lot of text exchanging with @killengolf to slowly work our way back into it!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThomas opened strongly with a 64 that featured seven birdies, setting an early foundation. However, his second and third rounds stalled momentum, as he posted consecutive 69s with limited scoring opportunities and a few costly mistakes, leaving him outside serious contention. On Sunday, he delivered his best closing effort, firing a 65 highlighted by a run of steady birdies and avoiding major errors, but the gap to the leaders proved too wide.Overall, the performance marked his best finish in recent weeks, yet still fell short of the consistency he has been searching for this season. With the Ryder Cup next on the calendar, Thomas will look to build on the positives from East Lake as he aims to deliver in a team setting before resuming on the PGA Tour.Justin Thomas' emotional message for Team USAJustin Thomas has officially been selected to represent Team USA in the 45th Ryder Cup this year. Following the announcement, the 16-time PGA Tour champion took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with his teammates.In his post, Thomas included a graphic showcasing the full 12-man U.S. Ryder Cup squad along with team captain Keegan Bradley. The graphic was shared with a solid message:“United we stand.”In the caption, Thomas added:“My brothers. One team. One heartbeat.&quot;During a recent Ryder Cup press conference, Bradley referred to Thomas as the “heartbeat” of the team. Justin Thomas has officially been selected to represent Team USA in the 45th Ryder Cup this year. Thomas has had an impressive run of form this year. He has registered three runner-up finishes, eight top-10s, and a win, which makes him a potent threat to his adversaries in Team Europe.