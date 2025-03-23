"Kai Trump is a DEI golfer"; "Career-best for Charlie Woods" - Fans mock star kids for disastrous Junior Invitational results

Fans on social media have slammed the star kids Kai Trump and Charlie Woods for their mediocre performance at the recently completed Junior Invitational. Both amateur golfers competed in the event but had a tough time on the greens.

In the girls' division, Kai Trump finished in the last position with a score of 52-over par, while Charlie Woods settled in the T25 position at 11-over. Miles Russell won the tournament in the boys' category, while Aphrodite Deng won in the girls' division.

Nuclr Golf shared the news about the poor performance by Charlie and Kai on its X (formerly Twitter) account along with the caption that read:

"#WINNER — 16-year old Miles Russell (-9 par) has won the Sage Valley Junior Invitational, one of the most prestigious Jr events in the U.S. 🗒️ Other notables-Charlie Woods +11 (T25 out of 36 boys) - -Kai Trump +52 (24th out of 24 girls)"

Fans jumped to the comment section to mock the star kids, with some even calling Kai a "DEI" (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) golfer.

"Kai Trump is a DEI golfer 😭😭😭" a fan said.

A fan took a jibe at Woods Jr.'s score by calling it his "career-best" score.

"+11 for 2 rds. from not the ladies tees, has to be a career best for Charlie…," another fan added.

Meanwhile, some others were critical of Kai Trump.

"She’s quite literally a DEI pick," one more fan mentioned.

"Rough go for Kai…," a fan said.

Some more fans were critical of the scores of Woods Jr. and Donald Trump's granddaughter.

"+11 and +52. Neither of them should have been invited," a fan wrote.

"+52 is an incredibly bad score regardless of course or talent," one more fan said.

For the uninitiated, Kai Trump has signed with TaylorMade Golf.

A quick recap of Charlie Woods and Kai Trump's performance at the Junior Invitational

Kai Trump had a rough time on the greens at the Junior Invitational throughout the four rounds of the tournament held at Sage Valley Golf Club. She started the game by making a bogey on the first hole on March 19. She started her campaign with a round of 89. She could only make a single birdie in the opening round of the event.

In the second round, Kai improved and carded a round of 79, but the struggle continued in the final two rounds. She played the third round of 83, followed by another round of 89 on Saturday, settling for a total of 52-over and finishing in the last position in the field of 24 girls.

Charlie Woods also had a rough time on the greens at the Junior Invitational. He had a tough start to the game with an opening round of 78 and then added another round of 73.

He played the third round also of 73 but then struggled in the finale and played a round of 75. He settled with 11-over par in a tie for 25th place with Ronin Banerjee and Joshua Kim.

