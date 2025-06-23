Keegan Bradley closes in on the top-6 Ryder Cup players ranking while Tommy Fleetwood leaps big

Keegan Bradley made a big jump in the US team rankings for the Ryder Cup, getting closer to making it into the top 6. The American golfer, who is the captain of the US team for this year's biennial tournament, won the 2025 Travelers Championship, which wrapped up with its finale on Sunday, June 22. With the win, he jumped eight spots in the Ryder Cup standings and settled in solo ninth place.

The top 6 in the standings will automatically qualify for the prestigious tournament, while the remaining six members of the team will be selected by the team captain.

Meanwhile, at the 2025 Travelers Championship, Tommy Fleetwood was also in contention for his maiden win on the PGA Tour. However, the English golfer had a tough time during the final round of the event and settled in a tie for second place, just one stroke behind the winner.

He also made a huge jump in the Ryder Cup standings for the Europe team and settled in second place, just behind Rory McIlroy, who has already qualified for the biennial tournament.

Notably, from the Europe team, who are the defending champions of the Ryder Cup, the top six after the Betfred British Masters 2025 will automatically secure a spot in the team, and the remaining six will be picked by their team captain, Luke Donald.

After the Travelers Championship, along with McIlroy and Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, and Sepp Straka are in the top 6 of the Europe team, while Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Thomas are in the top 6 of the US team.

What has Keegan Bradley said about him being the playing captain at the Ryder Cup?

There is a good chance for Keegan Bradley to make it to the top 6 in the US team standings for the Ryder Cup and automatically qualify for the team and be the playing captain in the biennial tournament this year. However, the American golfer is interested in being "just the captain".

In the post-round press conference, Keegan Bradley opened up about his plans for the Ryder Cup, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"To be honest with you, I never really planned on playing. I really wanted to just be the captain. I really felt strongly about that. I want to serve the guys. They asked me to do a job. I want to do it to the best of my abilities."

The 2025 Ryder Cup will take place in September in New York. If Keegan Bradley is playing this year, he would be the first playing captain of the tournament since Arnold Palmer, who played for the US team back in 1963 while being the captain of the team.

