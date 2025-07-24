Keegan Bradley draws similarity between Scottie Scheffler’s dominant run and 82-time PGA Tour winner Going with this

Royal Portrush saw Scottie Scheffler bag his fourth Major championship title last week. After his victory at the 2025 Open Championship, several members of the golf community, including Keegan Bradley, began drawing comparisons between the Texan and a golfing legend.As the captain of Team USA for the 2025 Ryder Cup, Keegan Bradley sat down for an interview to talk about his take on Scottie Scheffler's victory. While breaking down his team's number one player's golf game, he noted that he's only seen his level of grit and determination in no other player except 82-time PGA Tour winner, Tiger Woods.Here's a look at what Keegan Bradley had to say about Scottie Scheffler (via X @RyderCupUSA):&quot;When I watch him [Scottie Scheffler] and what he's doing on the golf course right now, I think of Tiger Woods. There's been a lot of great players that have come along since I've been on Tour that have been dominant and number one in the world. But, its hard for me to think of anyone who's played at this level of like winning and winning every week and winning by five. This sort of dominance seems very similar to what Tiger was doing.&quot;Here's a clip of Team USA's captain speaking on his player (via X @RyderCupUSA):Scottie Scheffler has been the most dominating figure in the world of men's professional golf in the past two years. With four Major championships under his belt in 25 Major starts, fans are not the only ones comparing him to 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods.How have Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler performed in Majors?Here's a look at PGA Tour sensations Tiger Woods's and Scottie Scheffler's records at Major championships throughout their illustrious careers:Scottie Scheffler -Masters TournamentWins - 22nd place finishes - 03rd place finishes - 0Top 5 finishes - 3Top 10 finishes - 4Top 25 finishes - 6Events played - 6Cuts made - 6PGA ChampionshipWins - 12nd place finishes - 13rd place finishes - 0Top 5 finishes - 3Top 10 finishes - 5Top 25 finishes - 5Events played - 6Cuts made - 5US OpenWins - 02nd place finishes - 13rd place finishes - 1Top 5 finishes - 2Top 10 finishes - 4Top 25 finishes - 4Events played - 8Cuts made - 6The Open ChampionshipWins - 12nd place finishes - 03rd place finishes - 0Top 5 finishes - 1Top 10 finishes - 3Top 25 finishes - 5Events played - 5Cuts made - 5Tiger Woods -Masters TournamentWins - 52nd place finishes - 23rd place finishes - 1Top 5 finishes - 12Top 10 finishes - 14Top 25 finishes - 18Events played - 26Cuts made - 25PGA ChampionshipWins - 42nd place finishes - 33rd place finishes - 0Top 5 finishes - 8Top 10 finishes - 9Top 25 finishes - 11Events played - 23Cuts made - 18US OpenWins - 32nd place finishes - 23rd place finishes - 1Top 5 finishes - 7Top 10 finishes - 8Top 25 finishes - 15Events played - 23Cuts made - 17The Open ChampionshipWins - 32nd place finishes - 03rd place finishes - 2Top 5 finishes - 6Top 10 finishes - 10Top 25 finishes - 15Events played - 23Cuts made - 18