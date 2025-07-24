  • home icon
Keegan Bradley draws similarity between Scottie Scheffler’s dominant run and 82-time PGA Tour winner Going with this

By Lathika Krishna
Published Jul 24, 2025 02:05 GMT
Keegan Bradley and Scottie Scheffler (Image via Imagn)

Royal Portrush saw Scottie Scheffler bag his fourth Major championship title last week. After his victory at the 2025 Open Championship, several members of the golf community, including Keegan Bradley, began drawing comparisons between the Texan and a golfing legend.

As the captain of Team USA for the 2025 Ryder Cup, Keegan Bradley sat down for an interview to talk about his take on Scottie Scheffler's victory. While breaking down his team's number one player's golf game, he noted that he's only seen his level of grit and determination in no other player except 82-time PGA Tour winner, Tiger Woods.

Here's a look at what Keegan Bradley had to say about Scottie Scheffler (via X @RyderCupUSA):

"When I watch him [Scottie Scheffler] and what he's doing on the golf course right now, I think of Tiger Woods. There's been a lot of great players that have come along since I've been on Tour that have been dominant and number one in the world. But, its hard for me to think of anyone who's played at this level of like winning and winning every week and winning by five. This sort of dominance seems very similar to what Tiger was doing."
Here's a clip of Team USA's captain speaking on his player (via X @RyderCupUSA):

Scottie Scheffler has been the most dominating figure in the world of men's professional golf in the past two years. With four Major championships under his belt in 25 Major starts, fans are not the only ones comparing him to 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods.

How have Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler performed in Majors?

Here's a look at PGA Tour sensations Tiger Woods's and Scottie Scheffler's records at Major championships throughout their illustrious careers:

Scottie Scheffler -

Masters Tournament

  • Wins - 2
  • 2nd place finishes - 0
  • 3rd place finishes - 0
  • Top 5 finishes - 3
  • Top 10 finishes - 4
  • Top 25 finishes - 6
  • Events played - 6
  • Cuts made - 6

PGA Championship

  • Wins - 1
  • 2nd place finishes - 1
  • 3rd place finishes - 0
  • Top 5 finishes - 3
  • Top 10 finishes - 5
  • Top 25 finishes - 5
  • Events played - 6
  • Cuts made - 5

US Open

  • Wins - 0
  • 2nd place finishes - 1
  • 3rd place finishes - 1
  • Top 5 finishes - 2
  • Top 10 finishes - 4
  • Top 25 finishes - 4
  • Events played - 8
  • Cuts made - 6
The Open Championship

  • Wins - 1
  • 2nd place finishes - 0
  • 3rd place finishes - 0
  • Top 5 finishes - 1
  • Top 10 finishes - 3
  • Top 25 finishes - 5
  • Events played - 5
  • Cuts made - 5

Tiger Woods -

Masters Tournament

  • Wins - 5
  • 2nd place finishes - 2
  • 3rd place finishes - 1
  • Top 5 finishes - 12
  • Top 10 finishes - 14
  • Top 25 finishes - 18
  • Events played - 26
  • Cuts made - 25

PGA Championship

  • Wins - 4
  • 2nd place finishes - 3
  • 3rd place finishes - 0
  • Top 5 finishes - 8
  • Top 10 finishes - 9
  • Top 25 finishes - 11
  • Events played - 23
  • Cuts made - 18
US Open

  • Wins - 3
  • 2nd place finishes - 2
  • 3rd place finishes - 1
  • Top 5 finishes - 7
  • Top 10 finishes - 8
  • Top 25 finishes - 15
  • Events played - 23
  • Cuts made - 17

The Open Championship

  • Wins - 3
  • 2nd place finishes - 0
  • 3rd place finishes - 2
  • Top 5 finishes - 6
  • Top 10 finishes - 10
  • Top 25 finishes - 15
  • Events played - 23
  • Cuts made - 18
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
