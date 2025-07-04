Keegan Bradley features Amanda Balionis interaction in his 4th of July Instagram post

Keegan Bradley celebrated the 4th of July with a patriotic Instagram post featuring a mix of moments from the course. The PGA Tour star shared a carousel of five photos, including a throwback clip featuring Amanda Balionis from his 2025 Travelers Championship win in June.

Ad

The video showed Bradley saying “GO USA” during his post-round interview with CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis at TPC River Highlands. In the original interview, Balionis had asked:

“I know you said you would only be a playing captain if you earned it on points. Have you convinced yourself that you would be an additive to this team now?”

But Bradley’s Instagram version focused on his energetic “GO USA” response. The post also featured four other pictures of Bradley from the course. Captioning the post, he wrote:

Ad

Trending

“Proud to be an American. USA USA USA!!! 🇺🇸”

Ad

Keegan Bradley claimed the Travelers Championship with a 15-under-par finish, marking his first win of the 2025 season. The victory moved him to No. 7 in the Official World Golf Ranking and ninth in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings. So far this year, he has recorded five top-10 finishes and maintained a consistent form, putting him in strong contention for a Ryder Cup spot.

The Ryder Cup will be held in late September at Bethpage Black, and Keegan Bradley’s position as both captain and potential player has become a major talking point. Speaking at the Rocket Classic, he said:

Ad

“As we get closer to the Ryder Cup, things are amping up certainly for sure, but every day we’re working. We’re on the chat with the vice captains. Now the team is really starting to take shape and we know a handful of guys that are pretty close to a mathematical lock on the team. We start thinking about partners and formats. Things are definitely amping up.”

Ad

Keegan Bradley last played in the Ryder Cup in 2014. Now, he’s aiming for a return not just as captain but possibly as the first U.S. playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

Keegan Bradley names Gary Woodland as the fifth Ryder Cup vice-captain

Keegan Bradley recently named Gary Woodland as the fifth and final vice-captain for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. The Americans will aim to reclaim the trophy from Europe when the event heads to Bethpage Black in New York from September 25–28.

Ad

Woodland is a four-time PGA Tour winner and claimed his first major at the 2019 U.S. Open. He now joins Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, and Brandt Snedeker on Bradley’s leadership squad.

"I have an incredible amount of respect and admiration for Gary and all he has accomplished in this game. As a major champion and someone who is still competing at a high level, he is well aware of the demands of performing on golf's biggest stages," Bradley said (via PGA Tour).

This marks Woodland’s first Ryder Cup role, though he played for Team USA at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Australia, helping them to a 16-14 victory with 1.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More