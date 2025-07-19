Keegan Bradley gives glimpse of Tiger Woods’ Ryder Cup role after turning down captaincy

Keegan Bradley’s possible dual role at the 2025 Ryder Cup remains a conversation as the player continues in-form. The Team US captain shot a bogey-free 4-under 67 at Royal Portrush Golf Club on Friday to make the cut, his first in the British major since 2018. Following this, the golfer admitted being confused about being a playing skipper at Bethpage.Interestingly, Bradley admitted that he is relying on players like Tiger Woods to help resolve the dilemma regarding the dual role. The 39-year-old, announced last summer as Zach Johnson's successor for the 2025 team event, reminded of Woods’ playing captain role at the 2019 Presidents Cup. He revealed talking “a ton” to the 15x major champ about the possibility of becoming the first playing captain at the Ryder Cup since Arnold Palmer in 1963.This comes after Woods admittedly turned down the skipper role for the event.Speaking about Tiger Woods’ role in the Ryder Cup decision making, Keegan Bradley said at The Open, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“It's interesting because so many times in my career I've leaned on other players to help me go through situations, whether it's endorsements or certain situations or how I feel in tournaments. I have no one to talk to about this… I can't call someone who’s done it. Tiger Woods did it at the Presidents Cup. I've spoken to him a ton about this. There's a few other guys that have done it in the Presidents Cup, but the Ryder Cup is a much different animal.”Keegan Bradley lauds 'helpful' Tiger Woods ahead of Ryder CupFurthermore, the reigning Travelers Championship winner further reiterated that the 49-year-old golf legend has been “really helpful.”He added:“Tiger (Woods) has been really helpful. He obviously turned this position down and it came to me, so he's been very helpful in this process. Tiger has been really, really great to me over the course of my career. He does a lot of things for us players that he doesn't do for the media. So he's been really helpful to me my whole life. Really kind to me actually. During this process, he's been one of the most helpful people that I've had.”It is pertinent to note that Woods won all three of his matches for Team USA during his stint as a player-captain at the 2019 Presidents Cup. His side defeated the International team 16-14 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Victoria to lift the prestigious team trophy.For the unversed, Bradley currently sits No.7 in the world rankings and ninth on the US Ryder Cup team player standings. The eighth-time PGA Tour winner admitted being confused on picking himself as a player for Bethpage. He cleared the air on a possible captain’s pick and said he ‘don't really have an answer.’The 2025 Ryder Cup will be played at Bethpage Black from September 26-28. England’s Luke Donald leads the European side.