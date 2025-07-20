  • home icon
  • Keegan Bradley locks in Bryson DeChambeau for 2025 US Ryder Cup team at Bethpage: Reports

Keegan Bradley locks in Bryson DeChambeau for 2025 US Ryder Cup team at Bethpage: Reports

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 20, 2025 23:23 GMT
THE NORTHERN TRUST - Final Round - Source: Getty
Keegan Bradley confirms Bryson DeChambeau for 2025 US Ryder Cup squad (Image Source: Getty)

Keegan Bradley has reportedly confirmed Bryson DeChambeau’s spot on the 2025 US Ryder Cup team. He will be in the squad regardless of his position in the standings for the upcoming biennial event.

On Sunday, July 20, Bryson DeChambeau carded a 7-under 64 to make a 24-spot jump and tie for 10th at The Open Championship. The third top-10 finish at the majors this season helped him climb to fifth in the Ryder Cup standings. However, with one month to go, he no longer has a chance to earn more points.

Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated reported that DeChambeau will not be affected by point standings, as captain Keegan Bradley has already locked in the former's spot for the Bethpage Black event in September.

"Bryson is going to be a very important piece to us winning the Ryder Cup,” Keegan said as per Sports Illustated.. “He brings so much. He brings energy, passion but most importantly, he’s one of the best players on the planet.”

The PGA Tour still has four more events to play before the US Ryder Cup standings are locked in. Since the 31-year-old golfer is a LIV Golf member, he can't earn any more points.

After his final round at Royal Portrush on Sunday, DeChambeau revealed that he received a personal text from the US Ryder Cup captain. He said:

"I hope I can bring a lot of energy and a tsunami of a crowd that's going to be rooting for Team USA. You know, I talked with him briefly, and then he put something in our lockers that was pretty inspirational. Yes. It's a personal message. To each person. In essence, yes. Yeah. For sure. It meant a lot."
US Ryder Cup point standings ft. Bryson DeChambeau explored

Here's a look at the US Ryder Cup point standings:

  • Scottie Scheffler – 32,420.33
  • Xander Schauffele – 13,383.85
  • J.J. Spaun – 12,478.91
  • Russell Henley – 11,623.82
  • Bryson DeChambeau – 10,774.98
  • Harris English – 10,385.65
  • Justin Thomas – 10,208.09
  • Collin Morikawa – 9,743.61
  • Ben Griffin – 8,604.91
  • Keegan Bradley – 8,038.50
  • Maverick McNealy – 7,414.15
  • Brian Harman – 7,007.99
  • Andrew Novak – 6,560.15
  • Patrick Cantlay – 6,069.39
  • Sam Burns – 5,620.39
  • Wyndham Clark – 4,984.17
  • Lucas Glover – 4,640.94
  • Daniel Berger – 4,492.01
  • Cameron Young – 4,413.64
  • Tom Hoge – 4,392.10
  • Tony Finau – 4,224.01
  • Chris Gotterup – 4,183.14
  • Denny McCarthy – 3,990.27
  • Akshay Bhatia – 3,730.28
  • Michael Kim – 3,586.02
