Keegan Bradley open to ‘difficult’ Ryder Cup playing captain role after strong PGA Championship 2025 start

Keegan Bradley reflected on the difficulties of being the potential playing captain at the 2025 Ryder Cup after his remarkable start at the PGA Championship. The American golfer managed a 3-under 68 score in the opening round at the Quail Hollow Golf Club.

Ad

During the press conference of the tournament, Keegan Bradley was asked if he had considered being the playing captain for the Ryder Cup, which is scheduled to take place in September. In response, he said (via Aspa Sports):

"I don't know. I want to help the team the best I can. If that means playing, then I'll do that. But you know, I think it's pretty difficult to do both. But I have incredible vice captains, including Jim Furyk, who has done this before. Snedeker and Webb and Kisner have all been assistants.

Ad

Trending

"We have a great team. But if it comes down to do I think that's what will help us win, that's what I'll do. But yeah, that's the only thought in my head," he added.

Keegan Bradley has had a good outing so far on the PGA Tour in 2025. He started this season with a T15 finish at The Sentry and has since recorded some remarkable finishes. He settled for T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and T18 at the RBC Heritage.

Ad

Meanwhile, this week at the PGA Championship, Bradley tied for ninth after the opening round. Jhonattan Vegas took the lead in the game, followed by Ryan Gerard and Cam Davis in a tie for second place at 5-under. Luke Donald, the European Ryder Cup captain, settled in a tie for fourth with Ryan Fox, Alex Smalley, Stephan Jaeger, and Aaron Rai.

When will Keegan Bradley tee off on Friday at the PGA Championship 2025?

Keegan Bradley will tee off for the second round of the 2025 PGA Championship on Friday, May 16, on the first tee hole at 2:09 p.m. ET in a group with Andrew Novak and Maverick McNealy. The play, however, starts at 7:00 a.m. ET on the first tee hole with Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards, and Adam Hadwin taking the first shot of the day.

Ad

Here are the tee times for the second round of the 2025 PGA Championship (all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

7:00 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards, Adam Hadwin

7:11 a.m. – Eric Cole, Eric Steger, Cam Davis

7:22 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Brian Bergstol, Jacob Bridgeman

7:33 a.m. – Niklas Norgaard, Byeong Hun An, J.J. Spaun

7:44 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor, Dean Burmester

7:55 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Cameron Young, Aaron Rai

8:06 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Matthieu Pavon, Taylor Pendrith

8:17 a.m. – Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Patton Kizzire, Matt McCarty

8:28 a.m. – Tyler Collet, Jimmy Walker, Richard Bland

8:39 a.m. – Jason Dufner, Michael Thorbjornsen, Shaun Micheel

8:50 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Ryan Lenahan, Matt Wallace

9:01 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Elvis Smylie, Brian Campbell

9:12 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Larkin Gross, John Keefer

12:30 p.m. – John Parry, Justin Hicks, Ryan Fox

12:41 p.m. – Andre Chi, Patrick Fishburn, Seamus Power

12:52 p.m. – Max McGreevy, Alex Smalley, Sepp Straka

1:03 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry

1:14 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Day

1:25 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:36 p.m. – Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Højgaard

1:47 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

1:58 p.m. – Tony Finau, Nicolai Højgaard, Max Greyserman

2:09 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

2:20 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Sam Burns

2:31 p.m. – John Catlin, Garrick Higgo, Jesse Droemer

2:42 p.m. – Eugenio Chacarra, Rupe Taylor, Justin Lower

Ad

Tee No. 10

7:05 a.m. – Michael Kartrude, Sami Valimaki, Jake Knapp

7:16 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Mackenzie Hughes

7:27 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann

7:38 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Will Zalatoris, Adam Scott

7:49 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa

8:00 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Ludvig Aberg

8:11 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim

8:22 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland

8:33 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley

8:44 a.m. – Justin Rose, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman

8:55 a.m. – Brandon Bingaman, Davis Riley, Sungjae Im

9:06 a.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom McKibbin

9:17 a.m. – Keita Nakajima, Timothy Wiseman, Beau Hossler

12:25 p.m. – Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer

12:36 p.m. – John Somers, Taylor Moore, David Puig

12:47 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Nic Ishee, Alex Noren

12:58 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Ryo Hisatsune, Tom Johnson

1:09 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Bud Cauley, Nico Echavarria

1:20 p.m. – Harris English, Michael Kim, Thomas Detry

1:31 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Chris Kirk, Robert MacIntyre

1:42 p.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Karl Vilips, Laurie Canter

1:53 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Sam Stevens, Rico Hoey

2:04 p.m. – Bobby Gates, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin

2:15 p.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Nick Dunlap, Harry Hall

2:26 p.m. – Greg Koch, Marco Penge, Ryan Gerard

2:37 p.m. – Dylan Newman, Daniel van Tonder, Victor Perez

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More