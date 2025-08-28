Keegan Bradley reveals $3.8B-worth Michael Jordan's role in helping him with captaincy for the 2025 Ryder Cup

United States captain Keegan Bradley has credited NBA legend Michael Jordan, worth 3.8 billion (according to Forbes), for playing a supportive role in his journey to leading Team USA at the 2025 Ryder Cup. Bradley, who confirmed his six captain’s picks on Wednesday, said he often relies on Jordan for advice when it comes to making big decisions.

Ad

Bradley explained that his friendship with Jordan dates back to the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah. Since then, the six-time NBA champion has been a regular source of guidance and encouragement. The 39-year-old admitted that Jordan has been someone he can turn to not only for Ryder Cup matters but also for advice on golf and life in general.

“He's there for me all the time, and a lot of people in his life. I rely on not only him but other people to help guide me through heavy decisions, decision making. He's always there for me, and I'm really -- it's an amazing thing to meet your idols, and turns out they're just incredible people and caring, and he's been really amazing,” Bradley said at PGA of America headquarters in Frisco, Texas. (50:45 onwards)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Known for being a passionate follower of the Ryder Cup, Jordan has attended nearly every edition since his playing days, with the exception of the 2023 event at Marco Simone. Bradley noted that while he cannot confirm if Jordan will be at Bethpage Black this September, he knows the former Chicago Bulls star will be backing Team USA.

“He loves golf. He loves the Ryder Cup. I'm not going to speak for him whether he's going to be there or not, but I know he'll be cheering for the United States and for these boys right here.”

Ad

Back in 2024, Bradley shared that same sentiment for Jordan with SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio, saying,

“He’s there for me if I need advice on golf, life, Ryder Cup—he’s always there. He’s one of the best friends I can ever have, so I’ll use his knowledge for everything, but he goes to the Ryder Cup to watch it.”

Ad

The bond between the two also extended to golf fashion, as Keegan Bradley became the first PGA Tour professional to compete in Jordan Brand golf shoes.

Keegan Bradley steps aside from playing a role to focus on captaincy

Keegan Bradley has been one of the in-form Americans this season, posting six top-10 finishes along with a win at the Travelers Championship. On merit, his record would have been enough to earn a place on Team USA under any other captain. But instead of competing, Bradley has chosen to put his full attention on leading the squad at Bethpage Black.

Ad

Keegan Bradley admitted it was a tough call to give up the chance to play, saying it was always his dream to fight alongside the team. However, he emphasized that his priority now is to be the best captain he can be.

“ It broke my heart not to play. It really did. Because, you know, you work forever to make these teams, but ultimately I was chosen to do a job, I was chosen to be the captain of this team. And my ultimate goal to start this whole thing was to be the best captain that I could be. And this is how I felt like I could do this,” Bradley said.

Ad

In finalizing his selections, Keegan Bradley named Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns as his captain’s picks. They join automatic qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Currently ranked 11th in the world, Keegan Bradley also sat 11th in the Ryder Cup team standings. He becomes the youngest American captain since Arnold Palmer, who served as a playing captain at 34 in 1963.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More