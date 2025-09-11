Keegan Bradley shares high praise for Scottie Scheffler ahead of Ryder Cup

Keegan Bradley won’t be teeing it up at the 2025 Procore Championship, but he’s still playing an active role this week. Speaking at Silverado Resort on Wednesday, September 10, the U.S. Ryder Cup team captain praised the World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and shared that the American roster for the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black is nearly finalized.The majority of the selected players are part of the ongoing event in Napa, California. Speaking in the pre-event press conference, Bradley noted that about 90% of the team is already locked in, with only a few spots still up for grabs ahead of the late-September showdown in New York.Speaking about his first pick, Scottie Scheffler, Keegan Bradley said:&quot;To be honest with you, the more I'm around Scottie, the more I'm impressed with who he is. We all know what a generational talent player Scottie is, but when you see Scottie around our guys, around the rookies, the willingness of him to do literally whatever it takes for us to win the Ryder Cup.&quot;Keegan Bradley remarked that when a team’s best player sets the tone, the rest naturally follow his example. He added that what stood out most about Scottie Scheffler was the kind of person he is, beyond the golf. He added:&quot;When you see the way he plays golf, you're amazed, but then when you speak to him and you're around him and you watch him from afar and you watch him with his family and you see his interaction with the younger players and the caddies, you really have -- I admire him, I look up to Scottie. I'm not afraid to say that.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBradley noted that Scheffler consistently does things the right way, whether it’s on the course or in the team room, and emphasized that he will play a major role for the U.S. team at Bethpage.Keegan Bradley shares his view on the team for the Ryder CupKeegan Bradley has crafted Team USA minutely. Team USA will have four rookies on its 2025 Ryder Cup team, selected by Captain Keegan Bradley. They are J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin, Russell Henley, and Cameron Young. And well, not to forget, there are the top players on the PGA Tour too.Talking about the versatility of the team in the same press conference, Keegan Bradley said:“Yeah, we have a wide range of rookies, veterans, Scottie Scheffler, No. 1 player in the world, but we really have a group of a great team. These guys are, they really care about one another, they treat each other with respect. It's the closest team I've ever seen.”Bradley reflected that the U.S. Presidents Cup team from last year had the best team room he had ever experienced. He explained that being part of such an environment was something he had dreamed of as a kid when watching team events. While he acknowledged that the current group might look a bit different on paper, he said the dynamic remained the same.According to him, this team stood out because the players were genuine friends, both on and off the course, something he felt hadn’t always been the case in the other teams he had played on. He added:“They really care about one another. And the thing that I've noticed that's most impressive is they really pull for each other and they want each other to do well.”Bradley noted that during his own playing days, he wasn’t necessarily rooting for others, as his focus was on competing and performing at his best. In contrast, he observed that the current group of players genuinely celebrate one another’s victories, showing real excitement when a teammate wins a tournament, which he considered a great quality.