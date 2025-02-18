Keegan Bradley turns heads at TGL with NHL star's jersey, Ryder Cup USA approves

Ryder Cup USA gave approval as Keegan Bradley turned heads by wearing an NHL star’s jersey with a TGL cap. Sports broadcaster Jeff Eisenband shared a photo of Bradley on X in a Matthew Tkachuk jersey with the USA written on it.

The 38-year-old completed his look with a Boston Common Golf green cap since the golfer plays for that TGL team. The poster also wrote a caption, that read:

“Keegan Bradley rolling up to @TGL in a Matthew Tkachuk jersey.”

Later, this post was reshared by Ryder Cup USA’s X page and they wrote a caption:

“Captain @Keegan_Bradley understood the assignment.”

Keegan Bradley’s TGL team, Boston Common Golf, has two more TGL tournaments remaining in the 2025 roster before the semi-finals and finals. Boston Common Golf will play against the Atlanta Drive Golf Club on February 24 at 9 p.m. EST and the New York Golf Club on March 3 at 7 p.m.

Until now, Boston Common Golf played against the Bay Golf Club on February 17 and Bradley's team lost the tournament to their opponents with a score of 4-5. Boston Common Golf also played against Los Angeles Golf Club on February 4 and Bradley's team again lost with a score of 2-6. Bradley's team lost another match against Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links on January 27 with a score of 3-4.

Keegan Bradley becomes the player-captain since 1963 to lead the US Ryder Cup team

Kegan Bradley is the first golfer since 1963 to become the player-captain of a Ryder Cup team. Arnold Palmer was the last individual to do so. Bradley shared that he was ambitious about winning more majors, further, the 39-year-old revealed that he wanted to be one of the best golfers in the world, besides being the Ryder Cup captain ( via Golfweek):

“I'm still on my mission to be the best player that I can be, one of the best players in the world. I haven't won a major in almost 15 years. I really want to contend in majors. That's No. 1 on my list...I really want to be looked at as one of the best players in the world. Me being the Ryder Cup captain doesn't have anything to do with that.”

He continued, “I still feel like I'm in the prime of my career, playing the best golf I've ever played, and I want to keep building on that…No. It’s a pretty big task…I’m really in the conversation then we’ll make some plans. But for now, I’m just operating as I’m the captain”

Bradley even shared that he knew that balancing both jobs was difficult to execute but he was focused on accomplishing that goal for the 2025 Ryder Cup edition.

