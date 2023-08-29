“Keegan robbed” – Fans react to reports of the 2023 US Ryder Cup Team ft. Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Sam Burns

As the deadline for announcing the captain's picks for the upcoming Ryder Cup draws near, speculation about who the remaining players will be in the respective squads is also on the rise.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place from September 22 to September 24 at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, and Xander Schauffle locked their spots in the US squad after the conclusion of the BMW Championship last week.

While the six automatic spots are filled, the remaining six players will be selected by US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson on Tuesday, August 29.

Amidst the speculation, NUCLR Golf shared a potential list of captain's picks on Twitter. According to this popular golf news tracking handle, Johnson's six picks will likely include Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, and Sam Burns.

If the rumored list holds true, it could bring disappointment to several individuals, particularly Keegan Bradley and Lucas Glover, both of whom had an impressive 2022–23 season.

Fans online were not pleased with the likely US squad for the Ryder Cup, and they voiced their disappointment in the replies. Many felt that Bradley was unfairly overlooked, given the remarkable season he had. For the uninitiated, the 37-year-old American achieved six top-10 finishes, including two wins and a runner-up finish.

Many fans also believed that Thomas didn't deserve a spot in the upcoming biennial event after the miserable season. The 15-time PGA Tour winner failed to make cuts in six events this season and ended up missing the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time in his career.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Keegan robbed"

"How you put JT in there after the year he had"

"That is most definitely not the best side America could put together."

"JT & Burns over Keegan is criminal after the year he's had"

"JT instead of Glover?"

"Burns won dell match play this year. 9th in FedEx. 30th is SG total for the year. Putting stats look great. I can see him picked over young."

"Thomas shouldn't be there. Record aside, the team needs the hot hand, and that's Lucas Glover."

"I love JT but putting him on the team is deliberately not making the best US team possible. Glover or Bryson are far better picks with their game right now."

"Picking JT? go Euros! Zach may go down as the worst captain ever. Your best guy can’t putt and you are leaving some really hot players off the team for a scrub in JT"

How to watch/follow Team USA's Ryder Cup 2023 captain's pick announcement?

The US Ryder Cup squad announcement will be made by Captain Zach Johnson on Tuesday, August 29 from 10–11 am ET at the Home of the PGA of America, Frisco, Texas

How to Watch: Fans can follow the US Ryder Cup squad announcement on various social media platform handles of @RyderCupUSA. Besides, they can stay updated by following the announcements on RyderCup.com, Golf Channel, and SiriusXM Radio Channel 92