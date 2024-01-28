Kent Osborne expresses gratitude towards Paige Spiranac and Bryson DeChambeau for shaping perceptions and growing the game

Paige Spiranac and Bryson DeChambeau made headlines last week when they posted two joint videos on YouTube. In one, DeChambeau is seen helping Spiranac with her swing, while in the other the 2020 US Open champion caddies for the former player.

One of the many fans who have reacted positively to the content was renowned career coach and writer Kent Osborne. Osborne posted his impressions of the video of Bryson DeChambeau serving as a swing coach to Paige Spiranac on X (formerly Twitter).

He congratulated both for the work done and thanked them for the knowledge they shared. Below is part of what Kent Osborne posted about Paige Spiranac and Bryson DeChambeau's video (via X @scratchattitude):

"Her [Spiranac] candor about her swing tendencies, and the effect these tendencies have on her inner game, was frankly surprising to hear."

"His [DeChambeau] ability to refrain from advising Paige to replicate his swing and his emphasis on helping her explore her own experience and search for meaningful insights was a tutorial in helping others find answers within."

Both videos have been very popular among the fans, with over 700,000 views (taking into account only both YouTube uploads).

Kent Osborne is a career coach with over 30 years of experience who wrote the book Scratch Attitude. According to Osborne himself, he started playing golf in his 50s and is currently a scratch golfer.

Paige Spiranac: "I think we both have been misunderstood in the golf industry"

Paige Spiranac was quick to respond to Kent Osborne's post on X. Spiranac thanked him for his opinion and said she was "happy" with what was accomplished.

This is what Paige Spiranac posted in response to Osborne:

"Thank you so much! I think we both have been misunderstood in the golf industry so I’m happy we 1. showed people more of our personalities and 2. Importantly helped others get better at this crazy game. Kudos to Bryson for understanding the importance of utilizing social media in growing the game."

In the video Kent Osborne referenced in his post, Bryson DeChambeau is seen working on Spiranac's swing. DeChambeau shares several helpful tips with the influencer about how to achieve a more fluid swing while also showing her several drills he uses himself to work on his own swing.

The other video, released two days later, featured Spiranac playing three holes of golf with DeChambeau as her caddie. In this new role, the Major champion also shares with Spiranac several useful tips for the moment of competition.

This second video was set in Albany, the Bahamas. Among the tips shared by DeChambeau with Spiranac were some ins and outs of the course, as the LIV Golf star has played there several times before.