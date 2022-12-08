Kevin Kisner was mad at Max Homa for not answering his calls while his wife was in labor

Max Homa and Kevin Kisner are teaming up for the upcoming QBE shootout, scheduled to begin on Friday, December 9. However, before the tournament, Kisner explained the shocking time when he got pissed because Homa did not receive his calls.

Max Homa's wife was in labor back in October, and he was occupied with his duties. The golfer was excited to be a dad and too busy to answer his teammate's call.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



Even if your wife is in labor If @K_Kisner is calling, you answer.Even if your wife is in labor If @K_Kisner is calling, you answer.Even if your wife is in labor 😂 https://t.co/2Xt8dhCxJo

In a recent video shared by the PGA Tour via their official Twitter, fans saw Homa and Kisner talking about the hilarious incident.

Kevin said:

"His wife was nine months pregnant, and see how excited he was about being a dad, what it is that about 10 days, two weeks after (Presidents Cup)? I kept face-timing him on Saturday when he wouldn't answer, and I was getting pissed, and I didn't know why he wasn't answering."

The 38-year-old further added:

"He's like, 'All right, bro, Lacey's in labor.' I was like, 'Oh, that's why you haven't answered. I get it now'."

This made Homa chuckle, and he replied:

"It was like midnight the first time we got there, and Kev's like, 'hey, my buddy's got something to say, and he's telling me, I'm cheap because I got Elijah Craig as a gift for the Presidents Cup team members' and I was like, 'Hey, so I am like currently watching Lacey push. So how about we wait until tomorrow'."

Max Homa thanked everyone for their support during the birth of his baby

Max Homa and his wife welcomed their first child, Cam, on October 30, 2022, and the happy dad shared the good news on his Instagram page. Cherishing the moment, Homa wrote:

"We are happy and on a long road to recovery. Thank u to everyone who has reached out to help. It means the world to us. We are already so in love with him."

He also revealed that his wife, Lacey, had some complications and underwent multiple surgeries.

Max wrote in the post's caption:

"Lacey had some complications and had to have multiple surgeries. She spent quite a bit of time in the ICU. Fortunately, she was released to the postpartum room earlier today and finally got to be with me and reunited with Cam."

The new dad was super proud of his wife and called her a super hero in his post:

"My wife is a freaking superhero, and I've truly never been more proud and impressed."

Max shared three pictures of his son and wife, Lacey. The first snap showed Cam sleeping peacefully, covered in a blue blanket.

In the next slide, Max Homa was wearing a blue hoodie and looking at his son, and the third featured Lacey holding Cam and playing with him, wearing the brightest smile in the world. Max has since shared several pictures of his son and wife.

Poll : 0 votes