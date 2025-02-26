Kevin Kisner makes major claim about golfers missing TGL with LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka in the arena

Kevin Kisner feels that non-participating golfers in TGL are also curious about the tech-infused league. His comments came after LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka was spotted in the SoFi Center arena during Tuesday’s match.

On Tuesday, Kisner was present at the SoFi Center for TGL Match 12, where his team Jupiter Links GC faced off against Bay GC. Koepka was also in the audience and had a fun interaction with his former Tour mates and team members.

During the post-round interview, Kevin Kisner shed light on the reactions of non-participating PGA Tour players to the tech-infused league.

"My experience is every player I see asks me about it," he said. "The first question is, 'What do you think about TGL?' or they ask about a shot, the green, the bunkers, or whatever. They want to know, so they're obviously intrigued and watching, which is great for the sport.

"If we're going to expand and continue to grow this, add more players, and build the hype, you want guys to feel like they're missing out—and I think we're achieving that," he added.

Earlier, Koepka was seen enjoying the 12th match of the tech-infused league at the SoFi Center, accompanied by his wife, Jena Sims. He was also photographed interacting with Kevin Kisner, Shane Lowry, Max Homa, and Wyndham Clark ahead of the match.

How did Kevin Kisner's team perform at the TGL, Match 12? Scorecard explored

Here's a look at the hole by hole score card of the TGL, Match 12:

Hole 1: Tied (Jupiter Links GC 0-0 Bay GC)

Tied (Jupiter Links GC 0-0 Bay GC) Hole 2: Tied (Jupiter Links GC 0-0 Bay GC)

Tied (Jupiter Links GC 0-0 Bay GC) Hole 3: Bay GC wins hole (Bay GC 1-0 Jupiter Links GC)

Hole 4: Tied (Bay GC 1-0 Jupiter Links GC)

Tied (Bay GC 1-0 Jupiter Links GC) Hole 5: Jupiter Links GC wins hole (Tied 1-1)

Hole 6: Bay GC wins hole (Bay GC 2-1 Jupiter Links GC)

Hole 7: Tied (Bay GC 2-1 Jupiter Links GC)

Tied (Bay GC 2-1 Jupiter Links GC) Hole 8: Tied (Bay GC 2-1 Jupiter Links GC)

Tied (Bay GC 2-1 Jupiter Links GC) Hole 9: Bay GC wins hole + Boomerang bonus (Bay GC 5-1 Jupiter Links GC)

Hole 10: Jupiter Links GC wins hole (Bay GC 5-2 Jupiter Links GC)

Hole 11: Tied (Bay GC 5-2 Jupiter Links GC)

Tied (Bay GC 5-2 Jupiter Links GC) Hole 12: Tied (Bay GC 5-2 Jupiter Links GC)

Tied (Bay GC 5-2 Jupiter Links GC) Hole 13: Tied (Bay GC 5-2 Jupiter Links GC)

Tied (Bay GC 5-2 Jupiter Links GC) Hole 14: Jupiter Links GC wins hole (Bay GC 5-3 Jupiter Links GC)

Hole 15: Bay GC wins hole (Bay GC 6-3 Jupiter Links GC)

