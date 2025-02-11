Kevin Na's LIV Golf team replaces Japanese star with Wade Ormsby in Adelaide

Kevin Na's team Iron Heads would replace Jinichiro Kozuma with Wade Ormsby in the team for the next LIV Golf event in Adelaide. The team consists of Na, along with Yubin Jang, Danny Lee, and Jinichiro Kozuma.

However, the Japanese golfer missed the season-opening event last week, and again at Adelaide, he will not be playing. Wade Ormsby would be playing for Iron Heads in his home country this week.

The team captain Kevin Na confirmed Ormsby's presence for the Adelaide tournament and wished Jini to get better soon and join them. He said:

“The Boys and I are hoping Jini gets better soon! We are excited to have Wade in Adelaide this week – it’s hometown hero time!," as per @IronHeadsGC_ on X.

Wade Ormsby also played in the 2025 season-opening LIV Golf event in Riyadh for the Iron Heads team. He had an amazing outing last week and will also be playing at LIV Golf Adelaide, which will take place from February 14 to 16 at The Grange Golf Club.

How did Kevin Na's team play at the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh event?

The Saudi league started with its fourth season in Riyadh with the season-opening event last week. However, Kevin Na's Iron Heads had a tough start to the season. They finished last in the team event with an overall score of 11-under.

Kevin Na, Yubin Jang, Danny Lee, and Wade Ormsby played in the tournament in Riyadh. Out of them, Ormsby had the best score. He wrapped up with a score of 7-under after three rounds.

The 44-year-old started the game with a round of 4-under, followed by an even-par second round. He played the final round of 3-under and settled for a score of 7-under in a tie for 25th place.

Danny Lee also had a decent outing last week. He started the campaign at LIV Golf Riyadh with a round of 4-under before carding the second round of 2-over. He played the final round of 3-under and settled for a total of 5-under, finishing in a tie for 33rd place.

Yubin Jang added an even-par score to the team's overall score. He started the outing with a round of 1-under and then played an even-par second round. However, with the third round of 1-over, he settled for 49th place with an even-par score.

Team captain Kevin Na struggled with his game at LIV Golf Riyadh. He started well with a round of 2-under and then carded a round of even-par on the second day but struggled in the third and final round and played a round of 3-over. With an overall score of 1-over, Na finished in a tie for 52nd place in the tournament.

Adrian Meronk of Cleeks GC won the event. He registered a two-shot win over Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm.

