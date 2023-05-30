Key elements to keep in mind to emulate Jordan Spieth’s epic downswing

Jordan Spieth's downswing has been a rollercoaster ride. In 2014 he had a shallow and wide sequence, which took a turn for the worse in the later years- dipping his accuracy by over 10%. However, since then, he has worked extensively on his downswing with his coach Cameron McCormick.

Spieth learned how to drop his club and rotate powerfully into the ball which has resulted in a powerful speed and distance games and has led him to more fairway hits.

Here are some key points that Jordan Spieth has taken on in order to improve his downswing.

3 key points to emulate Jordan Spieth's downswing

#1 Tilt

Jordan Spieth makes sure to tilt his hands away from his body. He ensures that his left lat muscle is completely stretched till his grip. This allows him to add more speed to the ball and also a longer arch swing.

#2 Speed

Spieth's upper torso has incredible torque. He has turned his back to the target, allowing him to add a lot of speed to the ball.

#3 Release

As Spieth's hips rotate towords the target, his downswing begins. The distance between his hand and his left hip is increased during the transition and downswing, ensuring an extra pop.

Adding to the three tips, Spieth's coach has also given a bit of advise to avoid rookie mistakes on the downswing. The problems that many golfers face is that the start of the downswing is too fast, and so is the transition.

To fix these issues, McCormick gave some valuable tips:

“The first is using your breath to time the swing to. On the downswing, I want you to hear yourself breathe out. Time the breath back and down. Long breaths through the strike. That’s going to help you develop much smoother tempo."

Further talking about tips that will work, McCormick said the following, emphasising that it was important to try them out repeatedly:

“That’s going to help you develop better tempo in your swing, help you strike the ball more solid and help you hit more accurate shots. Give it a try.”

