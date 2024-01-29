Who are the parents of French golfer Matthieu Pavon? All you need to know

Matthieu Pavon's victory in the Farmers Insurance Open has been historic not only for him, but also for his country. In the Frenchman's own opinion (via TenGolf), having grown up in a very sporting environment had a lot to do with it.

Matthieu is the son of Beatrice Pavon-Deler and Michel Pavon, both with successful sporting careers. Beatrice finished runner-up in the French Golf Championship in 1989, while Michel played football (soccer) professionally for 15 seasons.

Matthieu Pavon's first golfing influence: His mother

Beatrice Pavon is currently a golf teacher at Argileyres golf course in Gironde department, France. She was a great influence on Matthieu Pavon, who eventually followed in her footsteps in the sport.

Matthieu's mother gave an interview to the French media Golf Planete, in which she described how she lived her son's victory. These were her words:

"I don't usually watch Matt on TV because I have so much stomach aches. On the advice of Thomas Levet, I took my courage in both hands to experience this feat. So I watched from the 12th while covering my eyes when I was scared. I'm so proud of him... He is fulfilling his childhood dream. It's just magical... He wrote a page in French golf."

Matthieu Pavon's father was a soccer star

Matthieu's father, Michel, played professional soccer in the first division for 15 seasons. He spent most of his career in the main French domestic league (Ligue 1), but ended up playing in Spain.

Michel Pavon made his debut in the Ligue 1 playing for Toulouse, where he remained for eight seasons. From there he moved to Montpellier (two seasons), Girondins de Bordeaux (four seasons) and retired with Real Betis Balompié (one season).

Michel played 378 games in Ligue 1 and scored 42 goals. His main sporting achievement was winning the league title in the 1998-1999 season with Bordeaux. With Betis he only played 10 games, as he suffered a serious injury that forced him to retire at the age of 32.

After his sporting career, Michel Pavon has worked successfully as a coach with Bordeaux, Blanquefort and Libourne.

Matthieu Pavon's sporting influences do not stop with his parents. His paternal grandfather, Ignacio "Pépito" Pavon played professional soccer both in his native Spain and in France.