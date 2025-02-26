"Kick their f***ng a**," - Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley sends no-holds barred message to critics via Full Swing

US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley has sent a strong message to his doubters. His comments came during one of the episodes of Netflix’s golf docuseries Full Swing, where he addressed the U.S. Presidents Cup team in the locker room.

The third season of Full Swing was released on Tuesday, February 25. In one of the episodes, the focus is on the US Presidents Cup team, where Keegan Bradley delivers a speech to motivate himself and his fellow Americans.

On Tuesday, February 25, NUCLR Golf shared a clip from Full Swing, showing Bradley’s caddie tossing a football to him during the Presidents Cup victory celebration. His caddie then urges him to bring the Ryder Cup title back home to Bethpage. This is followed by the seven-time PGA Tour winner delivering a message to his doubters.

"I've been doubted my whole f**king life," he says. "That's when I do my best work. We are gonna go to Bethpage to kick their f**king a**.”

For the uninitiated, Bradley was appointed as the new Ryder Cup captain for the next edition, replacing Zach Johnson after the US' humiliating loss in 2023. Team Europe secured a 16.5-11.5 victory, marking their fifth win since 2010.

Will Keegan Bradley compete as playing captain for US Ryder Cup team?

A few months ago, Keegan Bradley spoke about his chances of competing as playing captain for US Ryder Cup team. He said he wasn't thinking about it at the moment.

"As for me to play, it's always a goal of mine to play on the Ryder Cup teams," he said. "It's so far off now that I'm not going to worry about it."

For the uninitiated, no playing captain has competed since 1963, but Bradley has a chance to change that. Speaking of the U.S. Ryder Cup standings, he is currently ranked 21st and will need a strong season to break into the top 12 and secure a spot for the September event.

As of now, Scottie Scheffler leads the Ryder Cup standings, followed by Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau. Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy, and Patrick Cantlay round out the top six for automatic qualification.

The Ryder Cup 2025 will take place from September, 25 to 28 at Bethpage Black Course in Bethpage State Park, Farmingdale. While Bradley will lead the US side, Luke Donald will return as the captain for team Europe.

