“Kind of the frustrating part” – Tiger Woods says he’s lacking ‘sharpness’ in his return to the PGA Tour

Tiger Woods said he was lacking sharpness in his PGA Tour return at the Genesis Invitational on Thursday.

Woods shot 1-over 72 on Thursday and finished the day at T49. His scorecard was quite inconsistent, filled with five birdies and six bogeys. During the post-round interview, he was asked if he was lacking anything in the preparations.

"I think sharpness," he responded. "I'm just -- I just haven't -- as I said, making adjustments on the fly like that and the feel for a round and how to make those adjustments, I haven't done that in a while. As I said when we were playing here, I was getting better each and every day, but then again, I haven't played in a while again. That's kind of the frustrating part of it."

The 82-time winner on the PGA Tour was then asked to consider whether he would face this problem every time he competed, given that he was planning to play just one event per month moving forward.

"I don't know," Woods added. "I don't know what that looks like. I'm hoping that's the case, hoping that I play that much. As far as the physical ups and downs, that's just part of my body, that's part of what it is. That's all right, I accept it and accept the challenges."

When will Tiger Woods tee off in the Friday round of the Genesis Invitational 2024?

Tiger Woods is grouped with Gary Woodland and Justin Thomas for the first two rounds of the Genesis Invitational 2024. The trio will tee off from the first tee on Friday, February 16 at 2:54 pm ET.

Thomas is currently placed in T49 alongside Woods and nine others. Woodland is placed T28 after shooting 1-under 70 on the first day at Riviera.

Here are the complete tee time details for the Genesis Invitational, Day 2:

2:54 pm: Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, and Gary Woodland

