“Kind of like going back to your Alma mater” – PGA Tour pro Michael S Kim details perks of returning to John Deere Classic as past winner

Michael S Kim ‘loves’ coming back to the John Deere Classic. The 30-year-old PGA Tour pro registered his only win at the 2018 edition of the event held in TPC Deere Run. The Texas resident beat the likes of Bronson Burgoon, Joel Dahmen, Francesco Molinari, and Sam Ryder to take victory by a whopping eight-stroke lead.

Kim has now revealed that returning to the John Deere Classic as a past winner is like ‘going back to his Alma mater.’ The 2018 champion noted that there are a series of perks he only receives while playing at TPC Deere Run. The perks list includes a reserved parking spot, access to the champions' locker area and getting announced as a former winner, among others.

The World No. 126 golfer noted that he has a “feeling of a special bond with the course and everyone involved” with the event.

Michael S Kim wrote on X while sharing a picture of his allotted parking spot:

“The perks of coming back to where you won: -There’s a feeling of a special bond with the course and everyone involved. Kind of like going back to your Alma mater. Brings back all the great memories you had

"My own parking spot, a champions locker area, all the volunteers remember you and welcome you back, fans remember you and cheer a bit louder for you, get announced as 2018 winner off the tee, I.e. I love coming back to the John Deere Classic.”

For the unversed, Michael S Kim carded rounds of 63-64-64-66 totaling 257 at the 2018 John Deere Classic. He finished 27 under par to win the event by eight strokes. This remains the golfer’s only win on the PGA Tour.

Notably, the past champion event lost his full PGA Tour Card in 2021 after finishing 214th in the FedEx Cup. However, he regained his card for the 2022–23 PGA Tour season via the Korn Ferry Tour.

John Deere Classic past champions competing this week

Michael S Kim will join multiple past champions at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run. Notably, 2023 champion Sepp Straka returns to the competition this weekend to defend his title. 2022 champion J.T. Poston will also be on the event field alongside 2021 champion Lucas Glover.

2019 champion Dylan Fritelli, who defeated Russell Henley by shooting -21, will miss this edition of the John Deere Classic. 2017 victor Bryson DeChambeau will also miss the event, due to his commitment to LIV Golf. 2016 champion Ryan Moore will compete this weekend.

2015 and 2013 winner Jordan Spieth is one of the event favorites to win this week. The ace golfer comes into the competition with 20-1 odds, according to SportsLine.

It is pertinent to note that Spieth was 19 when he first won the event, making him one of the youngest-ever players to win a PGA Tour event. 2011 winner Zach Johnson will also be on the event field on Thursday.

