The Rory McIlroy & Patrick Cantlay saga is heating up. After the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger talks stalled, McIlroy's return to the PGA Tour Policy Board was explored to help move things along. Many believed McIlroy's addition to the board would expedite the merger.

However, reported opposition from the likes of Patrick Cantlay led to McIlroy withdrawing his interest in being on the PGA Tour Policy Board. Recently, professional golfer Michael Kim commented on the situation via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Kim dismissed the rumors surrounding Cantlay and wrote:

"Idk where the Cantlay is running the board thing originally came from but I just find that really hard to believe."

When a fan commented under Kim's post and asked him why he found it hard to believe Cantlay was running the board, the golfer claimed it was based on certain things he had heard and the personalities he knew on the board.

The tournament director saw Rory McIlroy as a player who could prevent Patrick Cantlay from 'ruining' the tour

PGA Tour Policy Board member Webb Simpson was ready to give up his seat if Rory McIlroy would be reinstated on the board. However, reported opposition from the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Tiger Woods, and Jordan Spieth saw McIlroy revoking his interest in returning.

While McIlroy will not be a member of the PGA Tour Board, a tournament director claimed the Northern Irishman was the only player who could stop Cantlay from ruining the tour. The tournament director who wished to stay anonymous said that McIlroy made a mistake by stepping down from the board.

Via Golf Week, the tournament director said:

"We need Rory back on the board. Had he stayed on he could’ve neutered Cantlay. He’s the only one with the power to neuter Cantlay. We need Rory to try to keep Cantlay from ruining the Tour."

The tournament director further mentioned there is a lot they did not like about McIlroy's deal. However, he also added that it's important to get the merger done. This is where McIlroy will play a pivotal role, the tournament director said, since the Northern Irishman is for the merger whereas Cantlay is against it.

However, Rory McIlroy made it pretty clear that he won't be returning to the PGA Tour Policy Board. Hence, all eyes will now shift to McIlroy, the golfer, who is currently competing at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship.