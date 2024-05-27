  • home icon
Kitchenaid Senior PGA championship payout: How much did each golfer win from the $3,500,000 prize purse?

By Zachary Roberts
Modified May 28, 2024 08:12 GMT
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship - Final Round
Kitchenaid Senior PGA championship payout: How much did each golfer win from the $3,500,000 prize purse?

The Kitchenaid Senior PGA Championship concluded recently. After an epic final round, Richard Bland was victorious. The PGA of America had given this Major tournament on the Senior Tour a whopping $3.5 million prize purse, so there was money at stake for everyone involved.

Bland earned a nice payday of $630,000 for his win. He won by three strokes after shooting 63 in the final round. Behind him were the following golfers at the Kitchenaid Senior PGA Championship:

  • Richard Green, $378,000
  • Greg Chalmers, $238,000
  • Jason Caron, $154,000
  • Scott Hend, $154,000
  • Chris DiMarco, $117,640
  • Ernie Els, $117,640
  • Steve Stricker, $106,920
  • Retief Goosen, $95,670
  • Stewart Cink, $95,670
  • Kenny Perry, $83,800
  • Brian Gay, $82,800
  • Jerry Kelly, $73,890
  • Stuart Appleby, $63,300
  • Joakim Haeggman, $63,300
  • Mike Weir, $63,300
  • Arjun Atwal, $47,795
  • Padraig Harrington, $47,795
  • Michael Wright, $47,795
  • Paul Stankowski, $47,795
  • Tim Petrovic, $32,673
  • Darren Clarke, $32,673
  • Justin Leonard, $32,673
  • Cameron Percy, $32,673
  • Scott Dunlap, $32,673
  • Shane Bertsch, $32,673
  • Steve Flesch, $24,540
  • Jeff Schmid, $24,540
  • Stephen Ames, $20,443
  • Joe Durant, $20,443
  • Y.E. Yang, $20,443
  • K.J. Choi, $17,415
  • Marco Dawson, $17,415
also-read-trending Trending

There was plenty of money at stake, even for golfers who can't compete on the PGA Tour anymore due to their age.

Richard Bland wins on debut at Kitchenaid Senior PGA Championship

Richard Bland made his Senior Major debut after playing on LIV Golf. With a break in the schedule for the Saudi-funded tour, he played at Harbor Shores and earned a victory.

Bland hadn't realized that the Senior Major allowed golfers who'd competed on the European Tour in the last five years to play, so he was allowed into the field despite the split between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf.

Richard Bland won the Kitchenaid Senior PGA Championship
Richard Bland won the Kitchenaid Senior PGA Championship

Since his schedule allowed, he asked and was invited to compete. It couldn't have been a more perfect outing for Bland, who said via AP:

“The British Masters was very special at 48. This is right up there. I couldn’t be happier. I’m going to celebrate the h**l out of this one.”

Bland's brother had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in the last year and lung cancer more recently. The senior golfer dedicated his win to his brother and played quite well, with eight birdies in 12 holes during the final round.

The victory does provide an interesting path forward for Bland. He is still with LIV, but he's 25th in points and not guaranteed a spot in the tour next year. On this, he said:

“I don’t know how many doors this is going to open. Obviously, I’m now committed to LIV... This is my first event. I was interested to see if I brought my game how it would stack up against these guys. Thankfully, it does.”

Perhaps the Kitchenaid Senior PGA Championship win will push him to look at other options in the future.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
