Kitchenaid Senior PGA championship payout: How much did each golfer win from the $3,500,000 prize purse?

The Kitchenaid Senior PGA Championship concluded recently. After an epic final round, Richard Bland was victorious. The PGA of America had given this Major tournament on the Senior Tour a whopping $3.5 million prize purse, so there was money at stake for everyone involved.

Bland earned a nice payday of $630,000 for his win. He won by three strokes after shooting 63 in the final round. Behind him were the following golfers at the Kitchenaid Senior PGA Championship:

Richard Green, $378,000

Greg Chalmers, $238,000

Jason Caron, $154,000

Scott Hend, $154,000

Chris DiMarco, $117,640

Ernie Els, $117,640

Steve Stricker, $106,920

Retief Goosen, $95,670

Stewart Cink, $95,670

Kenny Perry, $83,800

Brian Gay, $82,800

Jerry Kelly, $73,890

Stuart Appleby, $63,300

Joakim Haeggman, $63,300

Mike Weir, $63,300

Arjun Atwal, $47,795

Padraig Harrington, $47,795

Michael Wright, $47,795

Paul Stankowski, $47,795

Tim Petrovic, $32,673

Darren Clarke, $32,673

Justin Leonard, $32,673

Cameron Percy, $32,673

Scott Dunlap, $32,673

Shane Bertsch, $32,673

Steve Flesch, $24,540

Jeff Schmid, $24,540

Stephen Ames, $20,443

Joe Durant, $20,443

Y.E. Yang, $20,443

K.J. Choi, $17,415

Marco Dawson, $17,415

There was plenty of money at stake, even for golfers who can't compete on the PGA Tour anymore due to their age.

Richard Bland wins on debut at Kitchenaid Senior PGA Championship

Richard Bland made his Senior Major debut after playing on LIV Golf. With a break in the schedule for the Saudi-funded tour, he played at Harbor Shores and earned a victory.

Bland hadn't realized that the Senior Major allowed golfers who'd competed on the European Tour in the last five years to play, so he was allowed into the field despite the split between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf.

Richard Bland won the Kitchenaid Senior PGA Championship

Since his schedule allowed, he asked and was invited to compete. It couldn't have been a more perfect outing for Bland, who said via AP:

“The British Masters was very special at 48. This is right up there. I couldn’t be happier. I’m going to celebrate the h**l out of this one.”

Bland's brother had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in the last year and lung cancer more recently. The senior golfer dedicated his win to his brother and played quite well, with eight birdies in 12 holes during the final round.

The victory does provide an interesting path forward for Bland. He is still with LIV, but he's 25th in points and not guaranteed a spot in the tour next year. On this, he said:

“I don’t know how many doors this is going to open. Obviously, I’m now committed to LIV... This is my first event. I was interested to see if I brought my game how it would stack up against these guys. Thankfully, it does.”

Perhaps the Kitchenaid Senior PGA Championship win will push him to look at other options in the future.

