Korn Ferry Tour’s Mr.57 Cristobal Del Solar shines on Day 1 of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta

After shooting a record 57 earlier this month, Cristobal Del Solar continued his good run at his PGA Tour season debut at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He carded 6-under 65 on Thursday to finish the day at T3, just two strokes short of the lead.

Del Solar, who was playing his first PGA Tour event this season, started from the tenth tee at Vidanta Vallarta and made two back-to-back birdies. On par 4, 14th, he sank the lone bogey of his round. On the back nine, he closed with four birdies to give himself a good start to the week.

Speaking at the post-round interview on Thursday, he reflected on his first round at the Mexico Open.

"Played great," he said. "Just hit the ball great, just very consistent overall. Made a lot of putts, too, so that also helped. I think overall it was pretty consistent. Just strike it well, you know, made putts. It was great."

Last year too, Del Solar had a great start at the Vidanta Vallarta with a 68 but then ended up missing the cut after shooting 74 on Friday.

"I think just stick with the plan," he said on the takeaways from last year. "Maybe last year I would say maybe I didn't really stick with my plan a little bit, so I'll try and do my best this year. Yeah, we'll see how it goes"

Earlier this month, Del Solar had fired a 13-under 57 in the first round of Korn Ferry Tour's Astara Golf Championship, breaking the all-time lowest single-round score record. This was the lowest single-round score ever shot on a PGA Tour-sanctioned event.

The 30-year-old Chilean golfer said he had been playing solid on the Korn Ferry Tour this season.

"I think just consistency overall," he added ."Been working with a lot with my coaches, Eduardo Miquel is my swing coach, Eugenie Lasama, my mental coach and Ken Macdonald in Jupiter is my trainer. I think we have been just putting in the work for years now and I think it's just, just coming along. It's good to see."

Erik Van Rooyen shot 8-under-63 to take the early lead at the Mexico Open. His round consisted of five birdies, two eagles, and a bogey. Sami Valimaki was one stroke back after his bogey-free round on Thursday. At T3, Del Sonar was joined by David Lipsky, Henrik Norlander, and MJ Daffue.

When will Cristobal Del Solar tee off on Friday for Round 2 of the Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta?

Cristobal Del Solar is grouped with Jake Knapp and Wilson Furr for the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta. The trio will tee off from the tenth hole at 9:58 am ET on Friday, February 23.

The second round of the Mexico Open will begin at 8:30 am ET. Taylor Pendrith, Robby Shelton, and Justin Lower will be the first trio to tee off from the first hole, while Kevin Chappell, Doug Ghim, and Andrew Novak will begin the round from the tenth hole at the same time.